Some Everett voters in Mukilteo district; vote for Mukilteo school bond, levy

If you live in Everett, you may still be a Mukilteo School District voter. As a longtime member of the Mukilteo School Board who lives in Everett city limits, I’m often surprised when neighbors tell me they didn’t vote on Mukilteo School District bonds, levies, or school board races because they assumed they weren’t eligible. Others thought the Auditor’s Office had sent them the wrong ballot.

Here’s a fun fact: More than half of the registered voters in the Mukilteo School District have Everett addresses. That’s over 30,000 voters! While the City of Mukilteo is part of the district, so are large areas of Everett, along with small portions of Edmonds and Mill Creek.

Voters whose children attend Horizon Elementary or Mariner High School, for instance, all have Everett addresses. If your current ballot for the Feb. 10 election includes Mukilteo propositions 1 and 2, then it is the correct ballot for where you live. If those propositions are on your ballot, you are on Team Mukilteo!

Don’t throw out that ballot and vote for Mukilteo Schools!

Judy Schwab

Everett