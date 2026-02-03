Why will South County Fire have two ‘chiefs’ for five months?

The South County Fire District announced the retirement of the current fire chief who has been chief for about two years and has been with the district for over 30 years (“South county fire chief announces retirement,” The Herald, Jan. 21). His service is and should be recognized and appreciated.

The South County Fire District Board of Commissioners has named a replacement. The new fire chief will assume his position on Feb. 1. The newly selected chief has served the district in different positions for more than 40 years and is currently serving as an assistant fire chief and executive officer.

The outgoing chief will remain with the district until June 30, “to help with the leadership transition,” a five-month period, according to the board.

Needing five months to complete a transition between two very experienced individuals (both in upper leadership already), seems extraordinary.

Both the incoming and the outgoing chiefs should already be well versed in South County Fire District operations. This knowledge and experience should make a transition and relief of job duties very straight forward. A two-week period or less should be more than adequate to make an administrative transfer.

Having to pay two salaried chiefs (one retired) for five months seems to be an unusual and excessive use of taxpayer funds. In addition, there will probably be another hire and another expense to replace the billet left open with the retirement of the current chief.

The board still has time to correct these over-the-top actions and questionable use of taxpayer funds.

Ignacio Castro Jr.

Edmonds