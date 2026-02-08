Seahawks win Super Bowl LX

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs with the ball during Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (left), Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III (center) and head coach Mike Macdonald celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III runs with the ball during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) celebrates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (left), Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III (center) and head coach Mike Macdonald celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Welcome to the “Darkside.”

It was lights out for the New England Patriots, as Seattle’s Darkside defense dominated its way to a Seahawks 29-13 victory in Super Bowl LX.

It became apparent early on that New England could do virtually nothing against a Seahawks defense that proved to be the league’s best. Seattle got just enough from its offense and some extra special performances on special teams to become NFL champions for the 2025-26 season.

“I think what you saw today was just the end point of a team that’s been dedicated to becoming this team since we walked in the door in April and started with our offseason program,” said Seahawks second-year coach Mike Macdonald. “Then it went to training camp and how they handled the offseason, and we just did it week by week.”

There were no better weeks than the final 10, all of which were wins by the Seahawks.

On a Sunday in which the defense held the Patriots to 117 yards through the game’s first three quarters, all the Seahawks defense needed was 135 rushing yards on 27 carries from Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, a Super Bowl-record five field goals from kicker Jason Myers and deep punts from Michael Dickson.

The Darkside defense took care of the rest.

“A group of guys who play together out there, who give each other everything they need,” said cornerback Devon Witherspoon, whose blitzes from the cornerback spot helped wreck the Patriots offense with three QB hits. “We have each other’s back out there — don’t let another person down. It’s everything you want in a defense.”

Linebacker Derick Hall led the way with two of Seattle’s six sacks and a forced fumble in the game at Levi’s Stadium — the home of the Seahawks’ NFC West-rival San Francisco 49ers.

Witherspoon and Uchenna Nwosu put it away for good late. Witherspoon hit Drake Maye on a blitz, jarring the ball loose for New England’s third turnover of the night. It landed in the hands of Nwosu, who rumbled 45 yards to turn it into a blowout. New England scored a meaningless touchdown late for the final score.

“Spoon, man, from the jump,” said linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who registered a team-high 11 tackles, including 10 solo and a tackle for loss. “When he lines up, he’s the soul of our defense. He’s the heart of it.”

It was the entire defense, though, stuffing the Patriots to leave no doubt which defense ruled the 2025-26 NFL season.

“I don’t think that’s something that just started tonight,” said Hall. “I think it’s something that’s been going on all year long. It’s a testament to our staff and guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. It’s the way we go about our business every single day.”

Hall spent much of the season creating havoc and almost — but not quite — getting to the quarterback. He finished the regular season with two sacks in 14 games played. Hall equaled that total on Sunday alone, taking Maye down twice.

“It’s been a little crazy of a year for me,” Hall said. “Obviously, the pressures have been there, but no sacks. What a rewarding time to be blessed and have the opportunity to go out in this game and help lead this to success tonight.”

While Hall redeemed himself in the sack department, there was no bigger redemption story than quarterback Sam Darnold. Labeled a bust in New York and Carolina, a backup in San Francisco and cast off by Minnesota after a strong 2024 season, Darnold is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“I’m taking it day by day through my entire career, and it’s gotten me to this point,” Darnold said after completing 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers. “It’s because of the guys in the locker room, because of our coaching staff working their butts off every single day. That’s why we’re all here.”

Special teams also played a critical role. Myers was perfect on five kicks of 33, 39, 41, 41 and 26 yards. His first four boots put Seattle up 12-0 as the Seahawks moved the ball but couldn’t reach the end zone.

When the offense stalled outside of Myers’ range, Dickson picked up his teammates. He pinned the Patriots at their own 2-, 4- and 6-yard lines among his seven punts for an average of 48 yards.

The Patriots found some offense late in the game after falling behind 19-0. Maye found Mack Hollins in the end zone with a perfect 35-yard pass to prevent Seattle from becoming the first team to shut out an opponent in a Super Bowl. Maye added a second TD pass with 2:28 remaining to finish with 295 yards passing and two TDs.

Those numbers were offset by two interceptions, a lost fumble and six sacks.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy wreaked havoc in the middle, bullying his way to two sacks. Seldom-used defensive end Rylie Mills, who played just 29 snaps in the first 19 games, also recorded a sack.

Early on, Seattle (17-3) slogged its way to a 12-0 lead. The Seahawks broke through when Sam Darnold threw what turned out to be the decisive dagger, a 16-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner for a 19-0 lead with 13:28 to go in the season.

Though the Seahawks offense stalled the first four times it ventured well into Patriots territory, the defense made sure it didn’t matter by blanking the Patriots in the first half.

In between defensive stops, Walker helped keep the Seahawks offense moving by averaging five yards per carry. Without injured backup Zach Charbonnet, Walker carried the ball a season-high 27 times. He had a 49-yard TD run called back by a holding penalty that nearly put an exclamation point on his MVP day.

It was a rare penalty in Sunday’s game. Seattle committed just four for 25 yards, while New England was penalized three times for 25 yards.

Walker set the tone early with a 10-yard run on the game’s first play. Darnold completed two passes to put the Seahawks in the red zone, including a 15-yard completion to Barner that just made it past the outstretched hands of Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones.

Seattle settled for Myers’ 33-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead three minutes into the game to cap an 8-play, 51-yard drive, which turned out be the theme of the first three quarters.

Walker’s runs of 29 and 30 yards put the Seahawks in prime position on their fourth drive. But the New England defense teed off on Seattle’s front when Walker went to the sideline and the Seahawks settled for a 6-0 lead with Myers’ second field goal.

Though the offense stumbled at times, it provided plenty of sparks on a day the defense stole the Super Bowl show.

For defensive tackle Leonard Williams, none of it seemed real as he answered questions following a Super Bowl win after years of playing for bad New York Jets and Giants teams.

“Honestly, I’m still soaking it in,” Williams said. “It’s been like kind of a roller coaster since the game ended, realizing that we won the Super Bowl and it not hitting me at the same time. I know it’s going to hit me for the next few weeks, but the journey means a lot.”