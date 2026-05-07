Prep boys soccer: Edmonds-Woodway, Snohomish, Lynnwood win loser-out games

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep boys soccer roundup for Thursday, May 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament (loser out)

No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway 4, No. 7 Ferndale 0

FERNDALE — The Warriors (8-9-0 overall) blew out the Golden Eagles as Natan Ghebreamlak scored a brace while Neaphtali Daniel and Benjamin Ikegami each had a goal. Jackson Cho and Brian Diaz each notched assists while keepers Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel picked up the shutout. The win sets up Edmonds-Woodway with No. 2 Mount Vernon in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

No. 8 Snohomish 1, No. 9 Mountlake Terrace 0

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (7-8-2) downed the Hawks (5-11-1) to move on to a Saturday matchup with No. 1 seed and defending District 1 champion Shorewood. The goal scorer was not reported.

No. 5 Lynnwood 5, No. 12 Marysville Getchell 1

EDMONDS — The Royals (9-7-1) dominated the Chargers (1-12-2) to set the stage for a Saturday battle with No. 4 Monroe. Goal scorers were not reported.

No. 6 Everett 3, No. 11 Oak Harbor 1

EVERETT — The Seagulls (9-7-0) took down the Wildcats and moved on to a Saturday fixture with No. 3 Shorecrest. Goal scorers were not reported.

District 1 2A Tournament

No. 4 Lakewood 1, No. 5 Burlington Edison 0

LAKEWOOD — The Cougars (9-5-2) inched past the Tigers to clinch a spot in Saturday’s semifinal against No. 1 Squalicum for a bid to the state tournament. The goal scorer was not reported.

No. 2 Sehome 2, No. 7 Marysville Pilchuck 0

BELLINGHAM — The Tomahawks (6-8-1) dropped to the consolation bracket to take on No. 6 Bellingham, now needing three straight wins to advance.

No. 1 Squalicum 4, No. 8 Archbishop Murphy 0

BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats (4-11-2) were outpaced by the top-seeded Storm, paving the way for a Saturday consolation bout with No. 5 Burlington-Edison.

District 1/2 4A Tournament (loser out)

No. 6 Issaquah 4, No. 11 Cascade 0

ISSAQUAH — The Bruins (7-6-4) saw their season come to a close.

No. 9 Eastlake 4, No. 8 Kamiak 0

MUKILTEO — The Knights (7-6-4) were eliminated in a shutout.