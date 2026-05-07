Prep roundup: Kamiak softball clinches perfect league season
Published 11:05 pm Thursday, May 7, 2026
Prep roundup for Thursday, May 7:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
Wesco 4A
Kamiak 5, Lake Stevens 4
MUKILTEO — The Knights (17-3 overall, 10-0 league) secured a perfect league season with Cam Hansen’s fielder’s choice to score Riley Karabach (run) and Gabby Veighey (run) walking the game off. Hansen finished with three RBI to lead the game, while Synclair Mawudeku (1-for-2, double) had a game-high two runs while pitching the entire contest (6 K). Alyssa Anderson had two RBI to lead Lake Stevens (9-7, 5-5).
Non-league
Marysville Getchell 12, Lynnwood 1
BOTHELL — The Chargers (4-16) scored nine in the opening frame in a comfortable win over the Royals (6-13). Abigail Guthrie (3-for-4, run, 5 RBI) and Delilah Ray (2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI) both doubled twice while Isabelle Swanda (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) hit the game’s only homer. Elle Glover (RBI) had a game-high three runs for Marysville Getchell, while Maya Holden (1-for-2) scored the run for Lynnwood.
— — — — — —
Granite Falls 19, Mariner 4
Northwest 2B/1B
Concrete 16, Darrington 10
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
TRACK AND FIELD
Wesco
Mariner vs. Kamiak
At Goddard Stadium
Boys team scores: Kamiak 100, Mariner 50
Girls team scores: Kamiak 87, Mariner 53