Prep roundup: Kamiak softball clinches perfect league season

Prep roundup for Thursday, May 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 5, Lake Stevens 4

MUKILTEO — The Knights (17-3 overall, 10-0 league) secured a perfect league season with Cam Hansen’s fielder’s choice to score Riley Karabach (run) and Gabby Veighey (run) walking the game off. Hansen finished with three RBI to lead the game, while Synclair Mawudeku (1-for-2, double) had a game-high two runs while pitching the entire contest (6 K). Alyssa Anderson had two RBI to lead Lake Stevens (9-7, 5-5).

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 12, Lynnwood 1

BOTHELL — The Chargers (4-16) scored nine in the opening frame in a comfortable win over the Royals (6-13). Abigail Guthrie (3-for-4, run, 5 RBI) and Delilah Ray (2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI) both doubled twice while Isabelle Swanda (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) hit the game’s only homer. Elle Glover (RBI) had a game-high three runs for Marysville Getchell, while Maya Holden (1-for-2) scored the run for Lynnwood.

— — — — — —

Granite Falls 19, Mariner 4

Northwest 2B/1B

Concrete 16, Darrington 10

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

TRACK AND FIELD

Wesco

Mariner vs. Kamiak

At Goddard Stadium

Boys team scores: Kamiak 100, Mariner 50

Girls team scores: Kamiak 87, Mariner 53

Click HERE for full results.