Felnin Celesten launches homer in 5-4 AquaSox win

EVERETT — Powered by Felnin Celesten’s two-run home run and Josh Caron’s two-run single, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 in a Northwest League baseball game at Everett Memorial Stadium on Thursday night to earn their third victory in the first three games of the six-game series.

The night’s scoring began in the third inning as the teams exchanged two-run efforts. With loaded bases, Trent Youngblood dropped a two-run single for Hillsboro (11-19), and Caron hit a broken-bat single that scored Austin St. Laurent and Jonny Farmelo. St. Laurent reached base on a single, and Farmelo walked.

Everett (16-14) powered ahead in the bottom of the fifth, jumping ahead 5-2. Curtis Washington Jr. reached base with one out by hitting a bunt single, and Farmelo singled him home. Extending the lead by another two runs was Celesten, who smacked a two-run home run over the manual scoreboard for his second long ball of the season. Additionally, Celesten continued his hitting streak, collecting a base hit in each of his last 14 games played.

Youngblood struck again in the top of the seventh, reducing the Frogs’ lead to two runs. Alberto Barriga hit a two-out double to provide the Hops a spark, and Youngblood doubled him home. With the RBI double, Youngblood raised his RBI total on the night to three.

Wallace Clark continued the Hops’ comeback efforts in the top of the eighth, lining an RBI single to center field after Yerald Nin was hit by a pitch and advanced to scoring position by stealing second base. The AquaSox ultimately held the Hops off the board in the top of the ninth, locking down their 5-4 victory.

AquaSox pitching held strong throughout the night, helping them earn their third win of the series. Right-handed starting pitcher Adam Maier struck out five Hops across 3 2/3 innings of work, and righty Jose Geraldo added 1 1/3 scoreless innings to lower his earned run average to 1.42 this season. Throwing the final four innings of the game was right-hander Chase Centala, who struck out a career-high seven Hops and earned his first save of the season.