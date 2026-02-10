Snohomish County voters continue to approve most school levies, bonds

EVERETT — Voters across Snohomish County were largely approving levies and bonds for school district funding, with a few exceptions, as special election results continued to roll in Thursday night.

The Darrington School District levy was failing, and bonds in Monroe and Mukilteo were just short of the 60% threshold. The Monroe School District levy, which was failing Tuesday and Wednesday, was passing Thursday with just over 50% of the vote.

Twelve school districts and one fire district asked voters to decide on measures in Tuesday’s special election.

Bond measures fund capital construction projects and require a 60% supermajority to pass. Local levies require 50% of votes to pass and provide ongoing funding for educational programs that aren’t funded by the state, including extracurricular activities, support staff and technology. In addition, the turnout must equal 40% of the voters who cast ballots in the last General Election. All of the districts with bonds on the ballot reached the required voter turnout.

Here are the results as of the second ballot drop Thursday night:

Darrington School District

Darrington School District voters were rejecting a renewal of the district’s operations and maintenance levy with only 43.2% of votes in favor Thursday. The levy would raise between $1.7 million and $1.9 million per year for staff, extracurriculars and student meals, among other programs.

Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District asked voters for a renewal of its $361 million programs and operations levy, which was passing with 63.8% of votes Thursday. The levy will go toward extracurricular activities, staff, and Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs.

“This result is a powerful affirmation of our shared belief that strong schools build strong communities,” Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner said in a statement Wednesday. “We are deeply grateful for the trust our community has placed in us.”

Everett Public Schools

Everett Public Schools put forth a nearly $400 million capital bond measure and a $361 million operations levy renewal for the special election. On Thursday, the bond and levy were passing with 63.7% and 64.3% of the vote, respectively. The bond will fund a new elementary school and various building improvements. The levy funds Advanced Placement programs, staff support, extracurriculars and other funding gaps.

“Thank you to our community for supporting our students and schools,” said Ian Saltzman, superintendent of Everett Public Schools, in a statement Tuesday. “Your commitment allows us to continue focusing on what matters most: the success, safety, and well-being of every child.”

Granite Falls School District

Granite Falls School District was seeking two levy replacements. The $26 million programs and operations levy would fund extracurricular activities, staff and transportation, among other programs. The levy was passing with 55.5% of the vote. The $24 million capital and technology levy will pay for laptop replacements, high school library improvements, and building upgrades and maintenance. The capital and technology levy was also passing with 55.9% of the vote.

Index School District

The Index School District sought a renewal of its $6 million programs and operations levy, which supports educational programs and operations, teaching, school supplies, technology, buildings and transportation, according to the district. Voters were approving the levy with 80.1% of the vote Thursday.

Lake Stevens School District

The Lake Stevens School District put forth two levy renewals. With 55.5% of the vote, voters were approving the $100 million educational programs and operations levy, which helps fund school safety, nurses and mental health professionals, and extracurriculars, among other programs. The technology levy pays for classroom equipment, data protection, infrastructure upgrades and technology support. It was passing with 55.6% of the vote Thursday.

Monroe School District

Monroe School District sought a construction bond and a renewal of its educational programs and operations levy. The bond was failing Thursday with 48.8% of votes in favor. The levy, which was failing after the first two ballot drops, began passing Thursday with 50.4% of the vote. The $152 million bond would fund district-wide building and safety improvements. The $100 million levy funds extracurriculars, school safety, nurses, counselors and paraeducators, among other programs.

“Without bond funding, the district will need to continue relying on short-term repairs and maintenance to keep facilities operational, even as our buildings continue to age,” district spokesperson Erin Zacharda wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, many of our facilities have reached a point where continued short-term fixes are no longer the most responsible or cost-effective option. Delaying major repairs and replacements does not reduce costs; it typically increases them as construction prices rise and facilities continue to deteriorate.”

Mukilteo School District

Mukilteo School District put forth a levy renewal and a bond measure. The $265 million programs and operations levy was passing with 59% of the vote and funds extracurricular activities, school resource officers and special education. The $400 million bond would pay for two school replacements and district-wide building upgrades. Only 56.6% of voters were approving the bond Thursday, short of the 60% threshold.

“We are incredibly grateful for the early, strong support shown for the Renewal Educational Program Levy, Proposition 1,” district spokesperson Julianne Repman said in a statement Wednesday. “This support reflects the trust our community places in our work and in the students we serve every day. The early results for the Capital Construction Bond are currently too close to call. While we don’t yet have a final outcome, we remain hopeful that the remaining ballots to be counted will move us forward in this critical work for our schools and facilities. We will continue to monitor the results closely in the coming days.”

Northshore School District

Northshore School District sought three different funding measures, which were all passing Thursday. A $413 million operations levy renewal had 63% of the vote and will fund extracurricular activities, support staff and student support services. A $700 million bond that would pay for district-wide construction projects had 61.5% of the vote. A $142 million technology levy had 61.9% of the vote. The levy funds technology upgrades, infrastructure modernization and technical skills development.

Snohomish School District

Snohomish School District sought renewals of its operations and technology levies. The levies were passing with 57% and 58.7% of the vote, respectively. The $172 million operations levy funds paraeducators, psychologists, substitute teachers, security personnel and extracurricular programs. The $57.4 million technology and safety levy helps fund technology infrastructure, technical support, security cameras and various building repairs.

Stanwood-Camano School District

Stanwood-Camano sought $19.2 million a safety and infrastructure capital levy to replace aging roofs, improve lighting and HVAC systems, make repairs to playgrounds and sidewalks, replace flooring and windows, and upgrade networks. On Thursday, the levy was passing with 53.4% of the vote.

Sultan School District

Sultan School District asked for a renewal of its operations and capital levies, which were passing Thursday with 53% and 51.9% of the vote, respectively. The $25.5 million operations levy funds support staff, extracurricular activities and special education, among other programs. The $14 million capital levy pays for security improvements, building repairs and technological upgrades.

Snohomish County Fire District No. 22

The Snohomish County Fire District No. 22, which provides services in the Getchell area — between Marysville and Granite Falls — asked for approval of a $14 million bond for a fire station replacement. The bond was passing with 71.4% of the vote on Thursday.

Correction: A previous version of this article did not include votes from King County for Northshore School District and had incorrect vote percentages. The previous version incorrectly stated the district’s capital bond was failing with 59.2% of the vote. The bond was passing with 60.6% of the vote Tuesday.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.