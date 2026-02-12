Comment: Maybe we should show the EPA our insurance bills

By Mark Gongloff / Bloomberg Opinion

The Trump administration will soon make it the official policy of the U.S. government that greenhouse gases don’t endanger Americans’ well-being and therefore don’t need federal regulation. Insurance companies, meanwhile, live in a parallel universe where greenhouse gases are heating the atmosphere and intensifying natural disasters, harming human health, destroying property and raising insurance costs.

The U.S. government’s universe is an increasingly lonely fantasy world. You’re trapped in the real one.

The now oxymoronically named Environmental Protection Agency will this week formally renounce its 2009 “endangerment finding,” which gives it regulatory power over emissions from cars, power plants, factories and more. This move, which the climate-change deniers running the White House call a “total victory,” is for now mostly symbolic.

But what it symbolizes is still troubling: a government putting outdated ideology and corporate profits above the health and financial welfare of the people it governs. In the process, it’s stoking the flames of dual insurance crises that are harming growing numbers of Americans and putting trillions of dollars at risk.

For what it’s worth, it’s also illegal. The Supreme Court ruled in 2007 that the 1963 Clean Air Act required the EPA to regulate planet-heating emissions, a sentiment Congress endorsed in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act and didn’t try to undo in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Environmental groups have vowed to subject the EPA to years of legal brawling before its vision can become reality.

Nor does it make much practical difference. Under Administrator Lee Zeldin, the EPA has already aggressively slashed pollution regulations and shirked rule enforcement, with regulatory actions down 76 percent in President Donald Trump’s first year back in office compared with those in Joe Biden’s first year, according to the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project. On the flip side, as I wrote in July, some future reality-based government can find ways to restore the EPA to sanity and practically undo the process the EPA will begin this week.

The EPA’s proposal has also apparently been trimmed down to cover mainly vehicle emissions and some industry regulations, according to the Wall Street Journal. That will leave standing the legal basis for regulating power plants and oil and gas facilities. Transportation and industry account for 28 percent and 23 percent, respectively, of U.S. emissions. But automakers might not roll back their standards, given many consumers want them, many other regulators require them, and that future reality-based government may reinstate them, as the Journal noted.

The immediately important thing about the EPA’s abandonment of environmental protection is what it says about this government’s priorities. The brains behind this move are a small cabal of ideologues who have long rejected climate science, The New York Times reported. These include Mandy Gunasekara, the person who gave former Sen. James Inhofe a snowball to wield as proof that global heating was a hoax.

Science, and most Americans, have long moved on from such paleo-denialism. Stock and bond investors have moved on, too, pouring money into both clean-energy investments and what Bloomberg Green has dubbed the disaster-industrial complex, which benefits from those climate-fueled catastrophes.

And insurance companies have really moved on. It’s long been a cliche to say “You may not believe in climate change, but your insurance company does.” But it’s also true. The financial toll for extreme weather events has soared this century, as average global temperatures have climbed 1.3 degrees Celsius above preindustrial averages. Annual insurance-industry losses roughly quintupled between 1995 and 2024, according to Swiss Re AG data. In just the past 12 years, the U.S. alone has spent $6.6 trillion on catastrophes, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, outdoing the Great Depression.

Much of that money was spent on rising insurance premiums as providers raced to keep ahead of future disasters. The cost of insuring a U.S. home has jumped 69 percent in just the past six years, according to Intercontinental Exchange Inc., roughly triple the gains of mortgage principal, interest and tax costs over the same period. In several Midwestern and Southern states, insurance premiums account for 6 percent or more of household income, according to LendingTree.

Rising costs, along with insurers abandoning risky areas, have pushed millions of Americans into state-run insurers of last resort such as California’s FAIR plan. These are often both expensive and skimpy, and most don’t have enough money to cover potential claims. About 14 percent of U.S. homes have no insurance at all, according to LendingTree. And even those with insurance often don’t have enough to cover disasters, a gap that could be as much as $2.7 trillion for flood and wildfire coverage alone.

Wildfire smoke, intense heat, proliferating disease and other effects of a hotter planet are also making Americans sicker, raising health-care costs and intensifying that insurance crisis.

Trump’s assault on the climate is typically sold as a way to lower high electricity costs. It’s a dubious claim when he’s also vigorously trying to shut down cheap, reliable energy sources such as solar and wind power. That hypothetical reality-based government mentioned above would, like most others in the world, try to balance low costs with transitioning to those sources and eliminating the harm of fossil fuels.

For now, that’s just another fantasy world.

Mark Gongloff is a Bloomberg Opinion editor and columnist covering climate change. He previously worked for Fortune.com, the Huffington Post and the Wall Street Journal.