Marysville students peacefully protest ICE

A car drives by with a Mexican flag held out of the sunroof as Getchell High School students protest ICE on Wednesday in Marysville.

MARYSVILLE — Getchell High School students walked out of class Wednesday to peacefully protest increased immigration enforcement in Snohomish County.

The Marysville students gathered on campus at 8:30 a.m. and started walking to 67th Avenue Northeast next to Cedarcrest Golf Course after 9 a.m. When they reached their destination, the protesters stood on either side of 67th between 83rd Place Northeast and 80th Place Northeast.

More than 200 students took part in the demonstration on campus, said Audrey Linehan, 18-year-old Getchell senior, in an interview during the protest. Around 150 walked off school grounds.

“We’re speaking for those who can’t,” Linehan said. “People who have just been ripped from their families. It’s really important that more of the youth stand up and more of these schools stand up and speak out. It’ll really show that we do need a change in America.”

Since Everett High School students walked out of class Jan. 13 to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, students from other schools, including Lakewood High School, have done the same.

“I think this is just about the most American thing you can do, being out here protesting with your friends,” sophomore Finley Howard said during the event.

The Wednesday demonstration remained peaceful throughout, with few minor incidents. Drivers revved their engines and honked their horns as they drove by. Some held up their middle fingers. One individual yelled, “Let’s go ICE,” from the golf course.

Around 11 a.m., the students cheered as two people drove back and forth on 67th while showing off their car’s hydraulic system. Police eventually pulled them over but did not issue a ticket.

A Marysville officer drove past the protest at least three times. Parents were also there to supervise, including Pa Ousman Joof, whose sophomore daughter was participating.

“This is their constitutional right, and they can go out and do it as long as they’re doing it within the realms of the law,” Joof said during the protest. “To come out and do this, that was very fulfilling — to see that our kids are actually fighting for what is right.”

While adults were there to oversee and protect, students planned and initiated the entire demonstration, Linehan said.

“We want to do this. We want to use our voices and we want to use our rights to help out with everybody,” sophomore Tialin Santos said during the protest.

“We’re choosing to skip out on our own education to teach everyone around us a different lesson,” Linehan added.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay