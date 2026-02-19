Letter: Proposed millionaires tax can address unfairness

Thank you, Gov. Bob Ferguson for the courage to follow through on proposing legislation for a millionaires tax. A 9.9 percent income tax for every $1 over $1 million.

There are many hurdles to cross, but it’s a step in the right direction.

I’m not sure how we ever got a point of having a regressive tax code, but it’s wrong and it need to change. How can it be justified that an income of $33,000 a year pays almost 14 percent of their income in taxes, while someone making $162,000 only pays 9.5 percent of income as taxes.

The argument that it will chase big money out of the state is a shallow one. Washington is a great state with much to offer.

Maybe with the proposed tax we can get some relief on gas, B&O and sales taxes

Robin Olson

Everett