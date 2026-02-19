Your front-row guide to the best theatres around

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Theatre’:

First Place: Village Theatre

Based in Issaquah, WA, with operations in Everett, WA, Village Theatre is a leading producer of musical theatre in the Pacific Northwest. Producing entertaining, quality productions since 1979, Village Theatre has grown into one of the region’s best-attended theatres. Through its Village Originals program, Village Theatre is nationally recognized for its contribution to the development of new musicals, having supported the creation of over 180 new works to date. Village Theatre also takes pride in nurturing tomorrow’s audiences through its Youth Education programs.

Second Place: Historic Downtown Everett Theatre

Third Place: Edmonds Driftwood Players

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.