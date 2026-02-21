Monroe, Lakewood earn state bids

Prep boys basketball roundup for Saturday, Feb. 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 2 Monroe 64, No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 60

MILL CREEK — The Bearcats (19-4 overall) booked a return trip to state, led by Isaiah Kiehl’s 17 points. Dominic Castillo added 15, and Wyatt Prohn contributed 13.

No. 4 Shorewood 51, No. 3 Snohomish 36

MILL CREEK — Shorewood claimed the district tournament title in a matchup of teams headed to state.

No. 1 Edmonds-Woodway 69, No. 6 Everett 39

MILL CREEK — The Warriors overwhelmed Everett to claim a state berth while ending the Seagulls’ season.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

2A District 1-5 crossover

Lakewood 57, Prosser 47

PROSSER — The Cougars (17-7) earned a Class 2A state tournament bid.

1B District 1-2-3 Tournament

No. 1 Muckleshoot Tribal School 59, No. 2 Tulalip Heritage 44

AUBURN — The Hawks, with a state tournament bid already in hand, fell short in the tri-district title game.