Monroe, Lakewood earn state bids
Published 1:30 am Saturday, February 21, 2026
Prep boys basketball roundup for Saturday, Feb. 21:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
No. 2 Monroe 64, No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 60
MILL CREEK — The Bearcats (19-4 overall) booked a return trip to state, led by Isaiah Kiehl’s 17 points. Dominic Castillo added 15, and Wyatt Prohn contributed 13.
No. 4 Shorewood 51, No. 3 Snohomish 36
MILL CREEK — Shorewood claimed the district tournament title in a matchup of teams headed to state.
No. 1 Edmonds-Woodway 69, No. 6 Everett 39
MILL CREEK — The Warriors overwhelmed Everett to claim a state berth while ending the Seagulls’ season.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
2A District 1-5 crossover
Lakewood 57, Prosser 47
PROSSER — The Cougars (17-7) earned a Class 2A state tournament bid.
No. 1 Muckleshoot Tribal School 59, No. 2 Tulalip Heritage 44
AUBURN — The Hawks, with a state tournament bid already in hand, fell short in the tri-district title game.