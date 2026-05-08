Prep softball: Meadowdale, Everett survive district opening rounds

Everett’s Anna Luscher (6) swings during a Class 3A District 1 softball championship game between Snohomish and Everett at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett on May 16, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Everett’s Anna Luscher (6) swings during a Class 3A District 1 softball championship game between Snohomish and Everett at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett, Washington on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Everett won, 10-0. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Prep softball roundup for Friday, May 8:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament

Loser out

No. 9 Oak Harbor 7, No. 12 Shorecrest

EVERETT — Shorecrest’s season came to an end with an 11-10 record. Natalie Fernandez (3-for-4, double, 2 runs), Lilia Titiali’i-McKinnon (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 stolen bases, RBI, run) and Lyla Ann Taing (2-for-4, run) combined for eight of the Scots’ 10 hits.

No. 11 Meadowdale 11, No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway 0 (5)

EVERETT — A six-run outburst in the third inning highlighted an opening-round win for the Mavericks (9-11).

Skyler Marino allowed three hits and no walks in the five-inning, run-rule game, striking out three in front of an errorless defense. Samantha Martens (3-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 3 runs), Arianna Lyons (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, run), Hailey Bernards (2-for-3, RBI, 2 runs) and Madison Mitchell (2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs) powered the Meadowdale offense.

Noa Gillespie registered two of E-W’s three hits in the Warriors’ (8-13) season-ending loss.

No. 11 Meadowdale 6, No. 7 Monroe 5

EVERETT —- The Mavericks (10-11 overall) scored all six of their runs across innings two, three and four to upset a second-straight opponent on the day to move on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Cleanup hitter Peyton Warnock homered as part of a 3-for-4, three RBI game. Madison Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Lillian McCormick went 2-for-4 with a double. Zoey de Mello tripled, drove in one run and scored another, and Meadowdale took advantage of four Monroe errors.

Meadowdale faces No. 2 Sedro-Woolley 4 p.m. Tuesday at Phil Johnson Fields.

Tenny Oyler homered for the Bearcats (12-9) in the season finale.

No. 8 Everett 14, No. 9 Oak Harbor 0 (5)

EVERETT — Anna Luscher dominated in the pitching circle and in the batter’s box as the Seagulls (11-9) moved on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Everett faces No. 1 Snohomish 4 p.m. Tuesday at Phil Johson Fields.

All 15 Oak Harbor outs came via strikeouts. Luscher pitched the first four innings of the run-rule shortened game, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out 12. Mia Hoekendorf closed it out with a perfect fifth inning, striking out all three batters faced.

Both pitchers dominated on offense as well. Luscher went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run from her leadoff spot, while Hoekendorf, the No. 2 hitter, doubled, tripled, drove in three runs and scored once. Braylon Yarwood went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and three runs.