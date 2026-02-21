The sound of Snohomish County: Best live music entertainment winners

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Live Music & Entertainment:

First Place: Highlight Quartet

Highlight Quartet is a treble-voices barbershop quartet that specializes in “JuiceBox Musicals” for kids of all ages. Since 2019, their musical focus has been blending a cappella music in Barbershop style with early childhood education in their programs. They’re delighted to have performed all over Washington State from Burien to Spokane. Highlight is affiliated with Kindiependent, Sweet Adelines International, and the Barbershop Harmony Society. Upcoming shows can be found on their website at www.highlightquartet.com!

Second Place: Kings Hall at Apex Everett

Third Place: Port Gardner Bay Winery

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.