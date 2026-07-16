Broke Gourmet: Honey Garlic Chicken Bowls
Published 1:30 am Thursday, July 16, 2026
Honey garlic chicken has always been one of those meals I order when I’m craving takeout, so I figured it was time to make it at home. It turns out you don’t need a restaurant kitchen or a wok to make a version that’s every bit as satisfying. A simple skillet and a handful of everyday ingredients are all it takes.
The chicken is seasoned, browned until golden, then tossed in a homemade honey garlic sauce that’s sweet, savory, and loaded with fresh garlic. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and carrots, it becomes a complete meal that’s easy enough for a weeknight but still feels like something special.
One thing I really like about this recipe is how approachable it is. There aren’t any hard-to-find ingredients or complicated techniques, and everything comes together in about the time it takes to cook the rice. It’s a great reminder that making dinner from scratch doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive.
I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
Honey Garlic Chicken Rice Bowls
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Chicken
2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
Chicken Seasoning
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
Rice
2 cups jasmine rice
4 cups water
Vegetables
1 head broccoli, cut into florets
2 large carrots, thinly sliced on the diagonal
4 cloves garlic, minced
3 green onions, sliced
Honey Garlic Sauce
1/2 cup honey
1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
2 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tbsp cornstarch
2 tbsp cold water
For Cooking
2–3 tbsp vegetable oil
Optional Garnish
Sesame seeds
Extra sliced green onions
Directions
1. Cook the jasmine rice according to package directions and keep warm.
2. Steam the carrots for about 2 minutes. Add the broccoli and steam another 3–4 minutes until
tender-crisp. Set aside.
3. Season the chicken with the garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.
4. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken until browned and fully cooked, about 6–8 minutes. Remove and set aside.
5. Drain most of the oil, leaving about 1 tablespoon. Add the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
6. Stir in the honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Bring to a gentle simmer.
7. Mix the cornstarch and cold water together. Stir into the sauce and cook 1–2 minutes until
thickened.
8. Return the chicken to the skillet and toss until coated.
9. Divide the rice among four bowls. Top with the broccoli, carrots, and honey garlic chicken.
Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds if desired.
Recipe by Roy Mosby | Broke Gourmet
Roy Mosby is a Marysville resident and the creator of the YouTube channel Broke Gourmet, where he creates easy, budget-friendly recipes that anyone can make at home.