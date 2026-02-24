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Editorial cartoons for Tuesday, Feb. 24

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, February 24, 2026

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Mount Rushmore plus Trump, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, Donald J. Trump, naming frenzy, granite, Black Hills, South Dakota, massive sculpture
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February 25, 2026
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A sketchy look at the news of the day.

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