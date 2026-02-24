Letter: Regulation could limit supply of rental homes

With efforts to limit ownership of single-family homes now drawing attention at the state and national level, it’s not surprising the idea has populist appeal. When housing prices keep rising and buyers feel locked out, it’s easy to want a simple target.

In Olympia, Senate Bill 5496 recently passed in the Senate. The bill would limit the number of single-family homes investment groups can own in Washington state in an effort to “preserve homeownership options.” However, I worry this approach overlooks the real causes of high costs and the impacts on people who depend on the rental market.

I’m an active-duty military member who has served at Naval Station Everett, and that perspective shapes how I see this debate. Many service members aren’t in a position to buy. We move frequently, face uncertain assignments, and rely on quality rental housing in safe neighborhoods near schools. Single-family rentals are often what make stability possible for our families.

When policies discourage investment in rental housing, the result is fewer options and higher rents. That doesn’t hurt investors first; it hurts renters. Teachers, nurses, military families and working households end up with fewer choices and longer commutes.

Limiting who can buy existing homes doesn’t create new ones or lower costs. If we want affordability for renters and homeowners alike, the answer is straightforward: Build more housing. Increasing supply stabilizes prices without leaving renters like me with fewer options.

William Hicks

Snohomish