Letter: HeraldNet website changes weren’t for the better

Well, The Herald has made a major change the look of its website, HeraldNet.com. And like many of the moves made by others (Snohomish Public Utility District, The City of Lynnwood, the people’s most recent elections, the IRS, etc) the changes you made seem to be just for the sake of making changes. They do not make my getting through the online newspaper any easier or pleasurable.

Changes to laws, policies, appearance, look, computer and phone “upgrades,” etc, are constantly made in the name of “making things better.” Most are failures and are made to satisfy someone ego or notion of “better.”

The idea to keep it simple has gone by the wayside. Perhaps The Herald should come around and admit that the current changes to the website do not make it better or easier to read or to select articles or stories of interest.

I do not want to stop my subscription to The Herald (or PUD electric supply for matter), but you have made getting through the daily publication a chore, not a pleasure. Still thinking about what I should do.

Ignacio Castro Jr.

Edmonds