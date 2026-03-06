The top pet supply stores in Snohomish County

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Pet Supplies’:

First Place: Bridge’s Pets & Supplies

Bridges Pets in Snohomish is a locally owned pet store dedicated to providing high-quality products and personalized care for pets and their owners. Offering a wide range of pet supplies, including food, toys, and accessories, they focus on helping pets live happy, healthy lives.

With a friendly and knowledgeable staff, Bridges Pets is committed to supporting the Snohomish community and building lasting relationships with pet owners. Whether you’re looking for something specific for your furry friend or seeking expert advice, Bridges Pets is the go-to destination for all your pet care needs.

Second Place: Paddywack

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.