2025 BMW 760i xDrive provides ultra-luxury on four wheels

It’s nice to have money.

The 2025 BMW 760i xDrive proves my point. BMW’s flagship luxury sedan blends limousine-level comfort with sports-car performance for the ransom sum of $173,725.

Powered by a 4,4-liter, TwinPower turbocharged V8 with a mild-hybrid system, 760i delivers 536 horsepower, 553 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-to-60 miles per hour time of just over four seconds. Range is estimated at 429 miles on a full tank, with a combined city/highway EPA rating around 20 miles per gallon.

760i provides a unique blend of effortless V8 power and serene, cloud-like ride comfort. It’s as if you’re floating on a pillow. While its heavy footprint if noticeable on winding roads, the advanced suspension and standard all-wheel drive allow the land yacht to handle with surprising agility and pace.

A quick goose of the pedal produces 100 miles per hour. And the slighted turn of the steering wheel send the 760i in a different direction. Of course the high-performance, BMW M sport brakes bring the sedan to a halt just as quickly.

The xDrive all-wheel drive system is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that includes steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for manual driving, and launch control that takes you to infinity and beyond.

Exterior features are highlighted by bold, two-tone paint, an illuminated kidney grille, a M-Sport styling package and 20-inch aero wheels that expose the imposing brakes, pads and assembly. Flush door handles and an executive-length silhouette complete the show.

But why am I boring you with performance and exterior facts? The ultra-luxury creature comforts on the 760i are what steal the show. Let’s start with the motorized doors that open and close with the push of a button – similar to a Rolls Royce.

Next is the 31-inch, 8K panoramic display theatre screen that descends from the power moonroof to entertain rear seat passengers complete with Amazon Fire TV connectivity and 5G streaming. A 40-speaker Bower & Wilkins diamond surround sound setup will please the snobbiest audiophile.

Who can do without posh leather seats with heat, ventilation and massage features for both front and rear passengers? Or wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, phone charging, and in-cabin Wi-Fi hotspot. The rear right seat reclines in LaZBoy fashion to allow for napping. Carbon fiber with crystal accents allow for ambient lighting color changes with the push of a button.

Most of this is controlled via a single piece of glass housing the car’s 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9=inch central touchscreen. Of course there are cloud-based navigation features, and natural voice recognition (Siri) as well.

Highway Assistant offers hands-free driving capabilities at speeds up to 85 miles per hour, and Parking Assistant Professional includes automated parallel parking while you open your jar of gray poupon.

Completing the Cliff notes review of the 760i is a safety suite second to none. Highlights include automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, surround-view camera, active driving assistant, dynamic cruise control, front and rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, and remote start.

I’m not sure I figured out what all the buttons did during the course of my one-week test drive, but I sure had fun trying.

Base Price: $124,125

Price As Driven: $172,725

Destination charge is included in base price. Vehicles are provided by the manufacturer. List price may cary at local dealerships.