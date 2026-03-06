Tulalip Heritage boys finish second in 1B state basketball tournament

Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state boys basketball tournaments.

Saturday

Class 1B

No. 1 Lummi Nation 61, No. 3 Tulalip Heritage 56

SPOKANE — Lummi Nation pulled away late to edge Tulalip Heritage for the state championship. The game was tied 43-43 heading into the fourth quarter before foul trouble hindered the Hawks’ efforts.

JJ Gray had a strong game for the state runner-up Hawks, scoring 21 points. Yari Archibad added 15 points and eight rebounds before fouling out after 25 minutes. Davien Parks added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Jerome Toby led Lummi Nation with 26 points, including nine free throws on 11 attempts.

Class 4A

No. 1 Mount Si 54, No. 4 Glacier Peak 46

TACOMA — The Grizzles (23-4) finished 6th in state. Reed Nagel (17 points, five assists), Edison Kan (10 points, two steals) and Zachary Albright (four points, 10 rebounds) led Glacier Peak’s efforts. Glacier Peak went cold in the fourth quarter, scoring just two points while allowing 16.

Behind Brady Hennig’s 22 points, Mount Si placed fourth.

Class 3A

No. 3 Mt. Spokane 59, No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 30

TACOMA — Shooting woes plagued the Warriors, who finished a 25-5 season by placing sixth in state. Edmonds-Woodway shot 1-for-13 from the 3-point arc and 29.7% overall.

Forward Jaden Ghoreishi, a 6-foot-9 Colorado State commit, carried Mt. Spokane to third place with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Class 1A

No. 3 Royal 64, No. 6 King’s 49

YAKIMA — Andrew Gerbig scored 12 points, but the Knights lost their second straight to place fifth. Grand Wardenaar scored 21 to lead Royal to third in state.

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Friday

Class 1B

No. 3 Tulalip Heritage 64, No. 2 Almira Coulee Hartline 49

SPOKANE — Davien Parks scorched Amira Coulee Hartline with 30 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hawks to Saturday’s state championship game. Parks made 12 of 15 field goals, and Tulalip Heritage (23-6) got off to a hot start with a 27-12 first quarter.

The Hawks will face a familiar opponent in the title game at 7 p.m. on Saturday. No. 1 Lummi Nation is 4-0 against Tulalip Heritage, including a 57-56 win in the Feb. 10 District 1 championship game and 59-44 victory Feb. 23 for the District 1-2-3 title.

Class 4A

No. 4 Glacier Peak 64, No. 8 West Valley 42

TACOMA — The Grizzlies (23-3 overall) assured themselves of no worse than sixth place in the state tournament, led by Zachary Albright’s 24 points and 13 rebounds. Reed Nagel put up another strong performance with 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Paulos Mulugeta added 14 points and eight boards.

Glacier Peak held the Rams to 33% shooting. The Grizzlies will face No. 1 Mount Si at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with the winner earning fourth place while the loser finishes sixth.

Class 3A

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 64, No. 2 O’Dea 55

TACOMA — DJ Karl’s game-high 21 points helped the Warriors (24-4) reach Saturday’s fourth-place / sixth-place game. Will Alseth added 17 points and eight rebounds for E-W, which will face No. 3 Mt. Spokane 8 a.m. Saturday. Grant Williams contributed 15 points for the Warriors.

Class 1A

No. 2 Lynden Christian 63, No. 6 King’s 54

YAKIMA — Lynden Christian outscored the Knights 38-22 in the second half to earn a spot in Saturday’s championship game. King’s (19-7 overall) will face No. 3 Royal at 11:15 a.m. Saturday. The winner earns third place in state, while the loser finishes fifth.

Zaphie Copper scored a team-high 15 points for King’s. Dozie Asinobi and Andrew Gerbig tallied 14 points apiece.

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Thursday

Class 4A

No. 3. Lake Washington, 49, No. 4 Glacier Peak 46

Class 3A

No. 5 Bellarmine Prep 60, No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 54

Class 1A

No. 6 King’s 50, No. 4 Bear Creek School 29

Class 1B

No. 3 Tulalip Heritage 72, No. 5 Moses Lake Christian 53

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Wednesday

Class 3A

No. 2 O’Dea 72, No. 10 Shorewood 62

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 49, No. 6 Prairie 46

Class 4A

No. 4 Glacier Peak 57, No. 13 Woodinville 38