Letter: What does a sophomore know about issues?

Local high school students are protesting ICE agents on their behavoir. These students have yet to suggest a different method, to locate and control the law breakers that have entered our country without proper documentation.

OK, how about we ask these people to raise their right hand if they are here with no documents? Would that work?

These students have their constitutional rights. They can protest all day long. But I question their motive. Being allowed to skip English class, was always a good idea. These kids are all living at home, can’t vote, pay no taxes, are minors, dependents. And school districts are spending $18,000 per student, per year, to educate them.

Having to spend that amount, I would rather have them in a class room. What does a sophomore know about life? And what it takes for the USA to be safe from people who perhaps should not be here?

Bruce A. Ferguson

Snohomish