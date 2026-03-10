Letter: Global poverty can affect us at home if not addressed

The most common reason for not financially supporting the fight against world poverty is “I prefer to give locally.” While I understand this sentiment (the impact is tangible and close to home), global issues hit us all and have the largest impact. Frankly, what is more devastating, the more than 2,900 deaths from the September 11, 2001, terror attacks or potential closure of your local thrift store? (Note: I love thrift stores and visit often, but you see my point.)

How can we not be concerned that the inhumane living conditions of those in poverty are feeding grounds for militant regimes. When al-Qaida carried out the 9/11 attacks, poverty-stricken Afghanistan was primarily controlled by the militant Taliban group. Similar subpar living conditions were present in Gaza when Hamas was able to take control. These and other global regions continue to suffer from instability, conflict and deprivation. Legislation such as the International Affairs Budget, supported by The Borgen Project, can help to address these situations.

Do any of us know what it’s like to live in filth with people dying around us, food and water scarcely available and no help in sight. With no educational opportunities and no way out, those living in these conditions are vulnerable to the (false) promises of a new regime. Personally, I don’t know what it’s like, but I know I want to help, and I also know it will reduce the risk of violent activism when fewer desperate people are seeking an escape.

Debbie Barto

Borgen Project volunteer

Monroe