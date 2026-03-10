M’s Raleigh and Arozarena moment causes Baseball Classic stir

Randy Arozarena (56) of Mexico in action during the 2026 World Baseball Classic game between Mexico and the United States at Daikin Park on Monday in Houston, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images / The Athletic)

Randy Arozarena (56) of Mexico in action during the 2026 World Baseball Classic game between Mexico and the United States at Daikin Park on March 9, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images / The Athletic)

Teammates on the Seattle Mariners, there appears to be no love lost between Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh during the World Baseball Classic.

The two were opponents Monday night in Houston as their teams met in pool play. Arozarena, a star outfielder on Team Mexico, went for a handshake with All-Star catcher Raleigh before his first at-bat, but Raleigh didn’t take Arozarena’s hand. In a video of the interaction, Raleigh appears to say something, and Arozarena leans in to hear before starting to set up at the plate.

Arozarena was asked about the awkward encounter after the game, which Mexico lost 5-3, and it’s unclear whether the frustration directed at Raleigh was legitimate or meant as playful banter.

“The only thing he should be thankful for is having such great parents,” Arozarena told Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert in Spanish. “He’s very well educated, thank God. I was lucky enough to see them a few days ago at the hotel. They came over to greet me, gave me a big hug, and were genuinely proud to see me again.”

Then, he launched into profanity-laced criticism, suggesting Raleigh should “f— off” and “go to hell.”

“That ‘good to see you’ that he said to me,” Arozarena said. “He can shove it straight up his ass. I’m out.”

It’s very possible that Arozarena wasn’t actually angry with his teammate of the last three seasons, though the ambiguity has caused an online stir. A similar incident happened during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, when Dodgers and Team USA catcher Will Smith also didn’t shake Arozarena’s hand.

Arozarena brushed off the snub that time around, saying in Spanish, “He left me hanging, but I’m not going to cry. I kept going and hit two doubles.”

This is the second time in the WBC that a starting catcher opted to avoid friendly leadoff pleasantries. Australian backstop Robbie Perkins declined to shake hands with Czech leadoff man Milan Prokop, who stuck his hand out before the game’s first pitch.

“There’s no malice, we’re out there competing,” Perkins told The Athletic after Australia’s 5-1 win over the Czechs. “Once we get on the field, we’re out there to beat them. That’s all it is.”

While both Australia and Czechia have been eliminated, a rematch between Mexico and the United States remains possible before Arozarena and Raleigh reconnect at spring training in Peoria, Ariz. as both remain eligible to advance to the quarterfinals out of Pool B.