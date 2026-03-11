Comment: Can state election officials trust the White House?

By Mary Ellen Klas / Bloomberg Opinion

After federal officials said last week that they didn’t plan to station immigration agents at voting locations during the midterm elections, secretaries of state from across the country had two reactions: relief and skepticism.

In public comments and interviews, they said they were happy to see that the Trump administration appeared to be tamping down speculation that it would send ICE agents to polling places in the name of “verifying” voters. But they were not sure whether to believe it.

“What we heard in the meeting is in stark contrast with what we’re seeing in real life,” Steve Simon, Minnesota’s Democratic secretary of state, told me after the highly publicized virtual confab, which brought together state and federal officials.

The meeting was called by the FBI and attended by officials from the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and other federal agencies. Secretaries of state from all 50 states and members of their staff were invited. But what should have been a routine conference call to hammer out how state and federal partners will work together throughout the election cycle instead left elections officials with new doubts.

Simon’s skepticism was echoed by Democratic secretaries of state in Maine, Colorado and Arizona. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams acknowledged the news on social media, but as with other Republican election officials, was notably silent about whether the comments were reassuring.

On the eve of the first statewide primary elections of the midterm cycle on Tuesday, the fact that many state officials don’t trust their federal partners is a remarkable development.

The U.S. Constitution requires states to run elections. States establish rules and guidance and rely on the federal government for some funding and support. But states leave it to county officials to operate the mechanics of every election and count the votes. The brilliance of this decentralized system is that it makes it nearly impossible for a bad actor to hack the elections.

But for months, there has been another kind of hack going on — an indirect one — from President Donald Trump and his allies. It is undermining trust. The president has repeatedly called for “federalizing” the election operations. He said he wants to “take over” election operations in at least 15 states. And Trump’s former senior adviser Steve Bannon bragged on his podcast, “There’s going to be ICE officers near polling places.”

Meanwhile, the surge of armed and masked immigration officers to blue cities across the country has been accompanied by an aggressive push by the Department of Justice to turn over voter files and a drumbeat of false claims from Trump and his allies that noncitizens routinely vote in U.S. elections.

These actions have led secretaries of state across the country to develop new programs to reassure voters that elections are safe and secure. “There’ve been lots of conversations, not just among the secretaries, but the county clerks and other election officials to provide more and more information and more transparency about the process,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane, a Republican, told me.

Simon, the Minnesota secretary of state, said he and other Democratic election officials are engaged in similar efforts. But he said they were also developing contingency plans for possible federal interference in the elections this year.

“It would be irresponsible for us now not to game out possible scenarios that would involve federal interference, just as we game out weather events, bomb threats, power outages and the like,” Simon told me.

Democrats and many state and local election officials have worried that the threat of armed ICE agents anywhere near the polls would keep many people from voting, especially naturalized immigrants and Hispanic citizens.

So it was no surprise that one secretary of state pointedly asked on the Wednesday call if this was the administration’s plan. The deputy assistant secretary for election integrity told them that it wasn’t.

“Any suggestion that ICE will be present at any polling location is simply disinformation,” said Heather Honey, according to several news reports that quoted people on the call.

Honey is a 2020 election denier who spread false information about the vote in Pennsylvania. Five years later, Trump appointed her to be deputy assistant secretary for election integrity at DHS.

Simon, who served as president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, told me he took Honey’s statement “as a pledge” and “a step in the right direction for sure.”

But Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, told a reporter, “The representative from the Department of Homeland Security absolutely should not be trusted in her assertions on elections.”

Officials said they got no answers when they asked about the DHS decision last year to slash election security funding, no explanation of the FBI decision to raid the Fulton County elections office in Georgia on the strength of discredited ideas about the 2020 election, and no insight into the intended purpose for the voter files DOJ is attempting to obtain.

“I did not walk away from this meeting reassured that the federal government wouldn’t try to interfere in state sovereignty over the election, because they could not provide that reassurance in their comments,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows told reporters.

Trump has been sowing doubt in the election system since he lost in 2020. He’s now managed to raise doubts among state officials about whether they should trust his administration. Thankfully, many state officials are shoring up their contingency plans and working to counter distrust in elections. Sadly, they are also doing something that was never in their job descriptions: remaining vigilant against any federal attempt to meddle in the 2026 midterms.

Mary Ellen Klas is a politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former capital bureau chief for the Miami Herald, she has covered politics and government for more than three decades.