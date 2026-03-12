More Bobo coming in 2026 for Seahawks

Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, Jan. 25. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday retained the rights of restricted free agent receiver Jake Bobo on a right-of-first-refusal tender, which comes with a one-year salary of $3.5 million.

The Seahawks can match any offer sheet Bobo signs with another club. Seattle will not receive draft compensation if it chooses not to match.

Bobo made Seattle’s active roster as an undrafted rookie in 2023. He doesn’t play much but is well-liked by teammates, coaches and fans. In his first two seasons, Bobo was active in every game and caught 32 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

He was pushed down the depth chart this season and was a healthy scratch on a few occasions. Cody White’s season-ending groin injury in Week 17 put Bobo back in the mix, and he ended up with a couple of clutch catches in the playoffs, including his 17-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp will play most of the snaps at receiver in 2026. Bobo figures to be in the mix as a backup and special teams player along with second-year receivers Tory Horton and Ricky White, a 2025 seventh-round pick who spent last season on the practice squad.

Seattle also re-signed long snapper Chris Stoll on a two-year deal and offensive lineman Josh Jones on a one-year contract, league sources said Wednesday. Stoll’s deal is for $2.9 million with $1.2 million guaranteed, per a report from Aaron Wilson. Full terms for Jones’ deal were not yet available.

Stoll, who turns 28 in August, signed with Seattle as a rookie free agent out of Penn State in 2023. He has served as Seattle’s long snapper in all 54 regular-season and playoff games since. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

Jones, who turns 29 in June, signed a $4 million deal last offseason to be a swing tackle who could give Seattle decent play in a pinch. He was able to deliver in the final three games of the regular season when left tackle Charles Cross had a hamstring injury. Jones was an unrestricted free agent.

The Seahawks also agreed to re-sign safety AJ Finley, according to his agency. Finley entered the league as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. Seattle acquired him via waiver claim in November 2024. Finley spent last season on injured reserve because of a knee injury suffered in August.

Shaheed, Thomas deals official

Shaheed (three years, $51 million) and inside linebacker Drake Thomas (two years, $8 million) signed their contracts Wednesday.

In an interview with in-house reporter John Boyle after signing, Thomas said Seattle is “where I wanted to be.”

“To be able to sign back here and lock this in, it means the world to me,” Thomas said, later adding how excited he is to be back in Seattle’s defense. “I feel like we can just keep on ascending and getting better, so to be a part of that again, it’s super exciting.”

Shaheed was willing to call Seattle home the moment he arrived via trade in November. The ink is now dry on his deal after Shaheed helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.

“I was confident just because of the chance that Seattle took to get me here,” Shaheed said in an interview with Boyle. “And now that I’m here, signing a contract after a Super Bowl, it means a lot for me to stay. My whole family is excited, I’m excited, and this is everything I prayed for.”

In 12 games, including the playoffs, Shaheed caught 18 passes for 266 yards and recorded 11 carries for 86 yards. He said he’s looking forward to a full offseason with the offense “and for my role to continue to grow.”