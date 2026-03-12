Mountlake Terrace scores 26 runs in opener

Mountlake Terrace’s Amaya Johnson barely beats the throw home in extras, scoring what would become the game-winning run against Cascade during the Class 3A District 1 softball tournament Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Phil Johnson Ballfields in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, March 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Mountlake Terrace 26, Ingraham 2 (5)

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Hawks (1-0) started their season with a bang, scoring 14 runs in the opening inning en route to a run-rule win. Evie Snow (2-for-2, 3 runs, 5 RBI) and Charlotte Snook (2-for-2, 4 runs, 4 RBI) each hit homers in the victory as Mountlake Terrace went 16-for-27 as a team. Amaya Johnson (3-for-3, 4 runs) also batted four runs in, while Olivia Brown and freshman Avery Roesler each had three RBI. Johnson picked up the win in the circle, allowing no earned runs while striking out six batters in two innings. Snook struck out seven in three innings.

Shorecrest 11, Newport 10 (9)

SHORELINE — The Scots (1-0) won a thriller, erasing an early 8-2 deficit. Ruby Smevik (2-for-5, 3 RBI) saved her biggest knock for last, bringing home Lyla Ann Taing (2-for-5, 4 runs, RBI) on a walk-off single in the ninth. Riu Hanrahan (3-for-5) scored two runs for Shorecrest while Lilia Titiali’i-McKinnon (3-for-5, 2 RBI, run) homered in the win.

Edmonds-Woodway 17, Highline 4 (6)

BURIEN — The Warriors (1-0) scored nine in the opening inning of a dominant win. Freshman Alyssa Hsu (2-for-2, 2 runs, 5 RBI) hit a homer in her debut, while Ellie Alderson (3-for-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI) also went yard. Helena Marsh pitched all five innings, striking out 13 batters.

Shorewood 13, Nathan Hale 3 (5)

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (2-0) scored seven in the fifth inning to invoke the run rule. Lillian Perrault (2-for-3) and Zoey Perrault (2-for-4) each doubled and tripled in the win.

— — — — — —

Inglemoor 11, Jackson 1 (5)

North Creek 14, Kamiak 0 (6)

Everett at Arlington, postponed

Roosevelt at Lake Stevens, canceled