2026 Acura Integra marks 40th anniversary

The 2026 Acura Integra A-Spec with Technology Package offers the choice of a CVT or six-speed manual transmission.

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The 2026 Acura Integra A-Spec with Technology Package offers the choice of a CVT or six-speed manual transmission.

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This month marks the 40th anniversary of Acura Integra’s introduction in the United States on March 27, 1986. Throughout the decades and an assortment of different variants and name changes, the Integra premium sport compact has done Acura proud with its solid reputation as a driving enthusiast’s delight wrapped in a refined, practical package.

The current fifth-generation Integra, launched in 2023, is the only five-door liftback in its class. Four trim levels are available: the base Integra, A-Spec, A-Spec with Technology Package, and Type S.

An energetic and well-respected 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque is standard on the first three trims. The A-Spec takes it from there and raises Integra’s already strong visual appeal by including extra sporty elements.

The Integra A-Spec with Technology Package aims to entice by adding premium tech features including ELS Studio 3D 16-speaker audio, a head-up display, and adaptive dampers. This model stands alone in its segment by offering a choice of transmissions: a continuously variable automatic (CVT) or a six-speed manual.

The Integra Type S is the wild animal of the group, sporting a predatory 320-horsepower turbo engine generating 310 pound-feet of torque. It comes only with a six-speed manual transmission and includes some serious performance equipment.

I drove the 2026 Acura Integra A-Spec with Technology Package model, equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Its subtle but striking Urban Gray Pearl paint is one of Integra’s three new colors for 2026. The others are Double Apex Blue and Solar Silver Metallic.

Integra isn’t significantly changed for 2026, but there are noteworthy interior and technology updates. A 9-inch touchscreen is now standard on all trims, along with wireless smartphone capability and wireless charging. The ELS sound system and head-up display mentioned above are new for 2026. A new aero body kit on A-Spec models includes gloss black 18-inch wheels and ambient lighting.

Integra’s signature great-fun-to-drive quality takes center stage on Snohomish County’s twisty backroads, thanks to nimble handling, precise steering, and just-right seating. Every 2026 Integra has front-wheel drive exclusively.

The manual transmission is easy to like, given its short throws and a clutch pedal that doesn’t fight back. As with any manual transmission, enjoyment wanes during stop-and-go traffic.

At higher freeway speeds, Integra’s cabin forfeits a bit of its stillness, but absolutely not enough to get crabby about.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the Integra A-Spec with Technology Package and a six-speed manual transmission are 26 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined. Premium fuel is recommended.

2026 Acura Integra A-Spec with Technology Package

Base Price: $39,200

Price as Driven: $41,095