Comment: Constitution clear that Trump can’t nationalize elections

By Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing an executive order to attempt to nationalize aspects of the midterm elections, despite a clear constitutional provision that assigns congressional elections to the states and allows only Congress, not the president, to amend state rules.

The Elections Clause could not be more explicit: The “Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” The president is nowhere in that chain of authority.

Any such attempt would be unconstitutional and extraordinarily dangerous to democracy itself. According to The Washington Post, the administration would claim that Chinese interference in the 2020 election provides the hook for the executive order, invoking President Donald Trump’s foreign affairs powers to justify actions such as mandatory voter identification and the elimination of mail-in ballots. In other words, national security would be used as the rationale for overriding state control.

The theory — if you can call it that — appears to be that when there is a foreign threat to American elections, the president has inherent authority to act, even in areas that the Constitution expressly reserves to the states and to Congress. But that reasoning would not only stretch the Constitution, it would also open the door to genuine authoritarian autocracy.

Fortunately, the theory collapses under historical scrutiny. The Framers of the Constitution understood clearly that protecting national security required the participation of all branches of government; and the states.

They also understood the dangers of concentrated power. Congress declares war. Congress raises and funds armies. The president serves as commander in chief of the forces that Congress raises and funds.

Since there was no substantial standing army at the time of the nation’s founding, the federal government depended on the cooperation of the states and their militias; the closest thing to a reliable source of troops available.

During the War of 1812, President James Madison had no national army and could not compel full cooperation from the states. His heavy reliance on state militias is one of the reasons his efforts to invade Canada met with failure. Even Abraham Lincoln had to rely on state militias when the Civil War began, and it took years for the Union to build a standing army capable of fighting and ultimately winning the war.

The takeaway from this constitutional history is straightforward: When national security is implicated, the Constitution absolutely does not confer any special authority on the president to override constitutional powers assigned to Congress and the states. If it did, presidents like Madison and Lincoln could simply have unilaterally created armies and commandeered state militias into a federal force.

The Framers’ system was specifically designed to keep each branch of government — and the states — in their respective lanes, even under the most pressing conditions of national security.

As the presidency has grown in power and influence, the constitutional limits on executive authority have remained. The most influential modern constitutional basis for the separation of powers is Justice Robert Jackson’s solo concurrence in the famous case involving President Harry Truman’s seizure of most of the country’s steel mills during the Korean War.

National security interests were at their most salient. The U.S. was fighting a war and needed steel. Steelworkers went on strike, and management refused to settle, preferring to keep the profits generated by wartime demand rather than share them with the workers. Truman seized the mills to force the companies’ owners to reach a deal with the union, arguing that the country needed the steel to win the war. Yet the Supreme Court reversed his action. In Jackson’s opinion, which over time has become the law of the land, he made it clear that the president can never have more power than that which he derives from the Constitution or that is given to him by Congress.

If Trump were to issue an executive order claiming authority to nationalize elections, he would be arrogating authority that the Constitution specifically assigns to the states and to Congress; and that no one has delegated to him. Under the framework of Jackson’s opinion, such an order would fall far outside the scope of presidential authority.

This legal framework is so clear that an effort by Trump to circumvent it and nationalize elections would almost certainly be recognized as unconstitutional and unlawful by any court. The danger of Trump succeeding seems extremely small.

Nevertheless, the attempt itself would inflict damage. A president who so overtly contravenes the Constitution’s allocation of power and then leaves it to the courts to block him strains the constitutional fabric.

During the second Trump administration, I have generally followed the policy of not writing columns explaining why a potential executive action would be unconstitutional until the administration has actually acted. My reasoning has been that Trump’s repeated attempts to expand presidential authority are intended to shape the public conversation and normalize his extreme claims of power. I’m breaking that rule.

If a president could invoke national security as a basis to seize powers that do not belong to him, it would not be long before we had no constitutional government left. The Framers knew this and provided specific provisions for circumstances — including war — when national security is paramount.

Their model has worked for more than two centuries. Let’s be vigilant and make sure it stays in place.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “To Be a Jew Today: A New Guide to God, Israel, and the Jewish People.”