Edmonds-Woodway girls track and field wins spring preview
Published 7:02 am Sunday, March 15, 2026
Weekend prep roundup for March 13-14: (Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Track and Field
Spring Preview Invitational
At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.
Boys team scores: Burlington Edison 140.5, Meadowdale 112, Lynden 88, Edmonds-Woodway 79.5, Lynnwood 68, Marysville Getchell 59, Mountlake Terrace 40.5, Cascade 33.5, Roosevelt 22.
Girls team scores: Edmonds-Woodway 117, Marysville Getchell 96, Burlington-Edison 82, Lynnwood 70, Roosevelt 61, Lynden 49, Meadowdale 46, Mountlake Terrace 45, Cascade 33.
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BOYS SOCCER
FRIDAY
Non-league
Shorewood 3, Kamiak 1
Arlington 6, Stanwood 1
North Creek 3, Lynnwood 3
Everett at Sultan, canceled
Marysville Pilchuck at Granite Falls, canceled
Glacier Peak at Shorecrest, canceled
Monroe at Eastlake, canceled
Northwest
Lakewood 3, Lynden 2
SATURDAY
Non-league
Jackson 3, Sedro-Woolley 1
Bothell 0, Lake Stevens 0
King’s Way Christian 3, King’s 2
Bishop Blanchet 5, Mountlake Terrace 1
Sultan at Archbishop Murphy, canceled
Monroe at Eastlake, canceled
Everett at Chelan, canceled
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GIRLS TENNIS
FRIDAY
Non-league
Bellingham 5, Marysville Pilchuck 0
At Totem M.S.
Doubles—Ivy Brooks-Riley Denton (B) def. Stella Baumgart-Analise Weber 8-1; Ashley Ask-Lucy Palmer (B) def. Grace Cabrera-Gabi Cabrera 8-1; Sophia Dionne-Ana Rubey (B) def. Danna Mendoza-Amina Helo 8-0; Saidah Calhoun-Violet Elsworth (B) def. Lila Freeman-Milan Rivera; Olivia Zawoysky-Addy Dupre (B) def. Dahyun Kang-Abby Guzman 8-0.
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Stanwood at Lakewood, canceled
Marysville Getchell at Oak Harbor, canceled
Monroe at Cascade (Leavenworth), canceled
SATURDAY
Emerald Sound
King’s at University Prep, score not reported
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BOYS GOLF
FRIDAY
Non-league
Mutcheson Invite at Snohomish G.C., results not reported