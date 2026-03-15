Edmonds-Woodway girls track and field wins spring preview

Weekend prep roundup for March 13-14: (Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Track and Field

Spring Preview Invitational

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.

Boys team scores: Burlington Edison 140.5, Meadowdale 112, Lynden 88, Edmonds-Woodway 79.5, Lynnwood 68, Marysville Getchell 59, Mountlake Terrace 40.5, Cascade 33.5, Roosevelt 22.

Girls team scores: Edmonds-Woodway 117, Marysville Getchell 96, Burlington-Edison 82, Lynnwood 70, Roosevelt 61, Lynden 49, Meadowdale 46, Mountlake Terrace 45, Cascade 33.

Click here for full results

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BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY

Non-league

Shorewood 3, Kamiak 1

Arlington 6, Stanwood 1

North Creek 3, Lynnwood 3

Everett at Sultan, canceled

Marysville Pilchuck at Granite Falls, canceled

Glacier Peak at Shorecrest, canceled

Monroe at Eastlake, canceled

Northwest

Lakewood 3, Lynden 2

SATURDAY

Non-league

Jackson 3, Sedro-Woolley 1

Bothell 0, Lake Stevens 0

King’s Way Christian 3, King’s 2

Bishop Blanchet 5, Mountlake Terrace 1

Sultan at Archbishop Murphy, canceled

Monroe at Eastlake, canceled

Everett at Chelan, canceled

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GIRLS TENNIS

FRIDAY

Non-league

Bellingham 5, Marysville Pilchuck 0

At Totem M.S.

Doubles—Ivy Brooks-Riley Denton (B) def. Stella Baumgart-Analise Weber 8-1; Ashley Ask-Lucy Palmer (B) def. Grace Cabrera-Gabi Cabrera 8-1; Sophia Dionne-Ana Rubey (B) def. Danna Mendoza-Amina Helo 8-0; Saidah Calhoun-Violet Elsworth (B) def. Lila Freeman-Milan Rivera; Olivia Zawoysky-Addy Dupre (B) def. Dahyun Kang-Abby Guzman 8-0.

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Stanwood at Lakewood, canceled

Marysville Getchell at Oak Harbor, canceled

Monroe at Cascade (Leavenworth), canceled

SATURDAY

Emerald Sound

King’s at University Prep, score not reported

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BOYS GOLF

FRIDAY

Non-league

Mutcheson Invite at Snohomish G.C., results not reported