150 high school students attend Civic Education Day in Everett

Council members Nate Nehring and Jared Mead speak to students in the Jackson Board Room on the county campus for Civic Education Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Everett, Washington.

EVERETT — More than 150 high school students traveled to the Snohomish County Campus in Everett for the fourth annual Civic Education Day.

Students met elected officials and county staff to learn how government operates, how decisions are made and how public servants work to support communities.

Leaders and staff from several departments spoke with the students throughout the day, including the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish County elections, public works, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Office of Public Defense.

Council members Nate Nehring and Jared Mead hosted the event.

“Today was a great opportunity to give youth in our community a front row seat to county government and learn about how decisions are made and how they can be involved,” Nehring said in the release. “By introducing these students to leaders in county government, I hope it will inspire them to engage with their government in a productive way.”

Mead walked away from the event with a renewed appreciation for the responsibility of his role in county government, he said in the release.

“I always enjoy opportunities like this, bringing students to campus and bringing elected officials to the classroom for more engagement on the issues facing our communities,” he said. “I am continually inspired by the curiosity of students.”

Students from schools in Everett, Marysville and Bothell participated in the event.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay