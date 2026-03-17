Letter: White House missed opportunity for outreach to Iranian people

Did anyone in the current administration consider more “carrot and less stick?”

The devastated Iranian man on the front page of the Seattle Times touched me deeply.

Were the people of Iran close to putting theocracy in the waste basket of history?

If the U.S. had communicated something positive, i.e., “May we help you with engineering and funds to solve Tehran’s drinking water shortage?” Just the offer may have been enough. MAGA probably would have responded with “they will use the money saved to build another drone.” Maybe, maybe not. For now Iranians feel sadness and anger. Both justified.

Troy Myers

Edmonds