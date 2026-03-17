Stanwood girls tennis earns sweep

Prep roundup for Tuesday, March 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Non-league

Stanwood 7, Oak Harbor 0

At Stanwood H.S.

Singles—Grace Ross (S) def. Maddie Mays 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. Abbie Carlson (S) def. Grace Zhao 6-4, 6-1. Katie Rahmn (S) def. Adi Edra 6-2, 6-1. Teagan Swanson (S) def. Mary-Anne Hennessey 6-4, 1-6, 10-6; Doubles—Addison Bowie-Mylee LaComb (S) def. McKenzie Burdick-Anna Erskine 6-2, 6-1. Zoey Halligan-Megan Smith (S) def. Ashley James-Julianne Dalire 6-2, 6-1. Poppy Hanson-Liza Howe (S) def. Alice Valle-Peyton Bodenhafer 6-2, 6-2.

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Jackson at Lynnwood, postponed

Arlington at Snohomish, postponed

Monroe at Meadowdale, postponed

Lakewood at Marysville Getchell, postponed

Overlake at King’s, postponed

Coupeville at Granite Falls, postponed

Cascade at Everett, canceled

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GIRLS GOLF

Non-league

Shorecrest vs. Lake Stevens, score not reported

Northwest 2B/1B

Grace Academy at Orcas Island, score not reported

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BOYS GOLF

Non-league

Cascade vs. Everett, score not reported

Northwest 2B/1B

Grace Academy at Orcas Island, score not reported