Adam Fortney announces plans to run for Snohomish County sheriff again

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney waves signs with supporters along Highway 9 on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — A former Snohomish County sheriff hopes to return to his old job in 2027.

Adam Fortney announced his decision to run for sheriff on social media Monday.

Fortney is the first to declare candidacy against current Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson, the same person who defeated him in 2023 by a margin of 51.5% to 48.4%.

In the announcement, Fortney said his campaign will focus on “transforming and revitalizing leadership within the Sheriff’s Office while strengthening public safety and supporting the next generation of law enforcement professionals.”

“It is time for a new generation of leadership in public safety,” Fortney said in the release.

Fortney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

His time as sheriff didn’t pass without controversy, most notably because of his decision to rehire deputies fired under the previous sheriff and his public criticism of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order during the COVID pandemic.

In 2023, he admitted to violating state law by accepting campaign contributions over the state limit and filing inaccurate financial reports. He agreed to pay a $450 fine in lieu of a state Public Disclosure Commission enforcement hearing.

In 2019, Fortney’s campaign included a pledge to “take the handcuffs off police officers and put them on the criminals where they belong.”

Once he was elected, Fortney reinstated two deputies, Matt Boice and Evan Twedt, who lost their jobs after an internal investigation found they had conducted a warrantless search of a car and tried to cover it up.

Fortney also reinstated Deputy Art Wallin, who was fired for violating policy in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Nickolas Peters. More than a year after the shooting, the county settled a civil lawsuit for $1 million in January 2020.

In 2020, Fortney’s open criticism of Gov. Inslee’s policies led to two unsuccessful recall attempts. On Facebook, Fortney stated he would not enforce the pandemic stay-home order because he believed it was unconstitutional.

In 2023, the race between Fortney and Johnson was one of the most expensive county sheriff elections in state history. Together, both campaigns raised $525,000. The race was hotly contested and deeply personal.

Fortney’s 2027 campaign announcement emphasized transparency, deputy recruitment and retention, fiscal responsibility and community collaboration.

“Our community deserves leadership that brings hope, integrity, and progress to the Sheriff’s Office and to every person we serve,” he said on Facebook. “We must build a Sheriff’s Office that attracts professionals who not only have the skills to serve, but also the commitment to integrity, service, and community trust.”

Next, Fortney plans to meet with residents and community leaders across the county, he said.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay