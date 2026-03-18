Childhood dream playground becomes reality in Bothell

The new Mays Pond Playground grand opening on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Sen. John Lovick, Vanessa Miewald and Snohomish City Council member Jared Mead stand behind the sign. (Provided photo)

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Barb Sleeper and Vanessa Miewald cut the ribbon at the new Mays Pond Playground celebration on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

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EVERETT — Since she was young, Vanessa Miewald dreamed of a safer and more engaging playground for her Bothell neighborhood.

On Saturday, years of work made her dream a reality, as residents celebrated the new Mays Pond Playground with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Miewald grew up enjoying the playground that neighborhood homeowners built in 1990 at Mays Pond Community Park, 17730 Brook Boulevard. By 2020, the wooden structure was outdated and unsafe, with many of the original sections removed due to wear and rot.

Miewald, then 20 years old, felt it was time to take action.

A few months before the COVID-19 pandemic, Miewald and Barb Sleeper — another Mays Pond resident — began collecting pre-owned clothing for Value Village, which paid them by the pound.

They gathered more than 1,800 pounds, raising around $2,000.

The money paid for design work done by PlayCreation, Inc., a playground equipment supplier based in Burien. The estimated construction cost was $650,000.

Miewald reached out to Snohomish County Council member Jared Mead and state Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, for help with funding, a press release said.

In 2023, Lovick worked with Rep. Brandy Donaghy, D-Everett, to earmark the funding needed in the state capital budget. By the end of the legislative session, the money had been approved.

The state allocated $650,000, and later, Maverick Gaming’s Silver Dollar Casino Mill Creek donated $60,000 to the project.

“This playground is proof that one person’s dream, fueled by community spirit and a little help from dedicated leaders like Councilmember Mead and Senator Lovick, can create lasting joy for generations of kids,” Miewald said in the release. “Seeing children laugh and play safely here today fills my heart — it’s a reminder that when we come together and never give up, we can build brighter futures right in our own neighborhoods.”

The new playground was designed with community input and features inclusive equipment for children ages 2-12. The upgrade also includes new picnic tables and benches.

“This is a shining example of what one determined individual can achieve for their community,” Mead said in the release. Vanessa’s vision and relentless advocacy turned a childhood dream into a reality that will benefit generations of kids in Mays Pond. She deserves all the credit for sparking this change and seein git through.”

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay