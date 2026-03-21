Alex Sayavong scores twice as Cascade outshoots Arlington on Friday

Prep boys soccer roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 20-21):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Cascade 5, Arlington 3

EVERETT — Alex Sayavong punched in a pair of goals for the Bruins (2-1-1 overall, 1-1-0 league), who also got scores from Gona Markos, Axel Lopez and Brandon Diaz Simon. Brody Dalgaard kept Arlington in it with two goals, and Elias Hernandez-Paz also scored for the Eagles (2-2-0, 0-1-0).

Glacier Peak 2, Mariner 0

EVERETT — Ashton Resendiz scored on an assist from Tyler Larsen, and Josiah Calderon gave the Grizzlies (3-1-0 overall, 1-1-0 league) some cushion on a goal off a pass from Kai Jewitt. Mariner dropped to 0-2-1, 0-1-1.

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Lake Stevens 2, Jackson 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 2, Mountlake Terrace 1

EDMONDS — Kekoa Wake scored twice, including a golden goal in overtime, to win it for the Warriors (2-2 overall, 1-1 league). The scorer for Terrace (1-3, 1-2) was not reported.

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Shorewood 1, Shorecrest 0

Meadowdale 2, Archbishop Murphy 2

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 2, Marysville Getchell 0

Non-league

Kamiak 5, Marysville Pilchuck 1

Lynnwood 2, Stanwood 0

Monroe 3, North Creek 0

Saturday

King’s 2, Meridian 2

Sultan 3, South Whidbey 2