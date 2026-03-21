Forum: Shame on the those protecting vile, disgusting sexual abusers

The Dow. Immigration. Venezuela. The Olympics. The Big Ballroom. Greenland. Democrats. Iran. All of these and more are deterrents of Trump, Johnson, Bondi, Leavitte, Noem, Miller, Vance, (and the list does go on) wanting the survivors to Move On from the Epstein Files.

Epstein, Maxwell and every single person named in these files need to be accountable for what they have done or prove their innocence.

I am a survivor of abuse and rape. No one ever Moves On even after the guilty go to prison or justice is served.

What is currently happening to every survivor of Epstein’s ugliness is they are still living it. Because no one will let them close Volume 2 of the Encyclopedia of Pedophiles and Rapists.

In the days, months and years following a rape or abuse, you don’t sleep, you can’t eat, nothing fits ( I am not just talking clothes) like it use to. Depending on where the rape happens you cannot go in the that room of your house or sleep in your bed or be in your car, or go to what use to be your favorite restaurant. There are too many triggers to count.

The loved ones of the survivors stand beside us, be there when we start to fall and pick us up and help us succeed. They carry our guilt, our shame and all the other baggage that comes from the abuser or the rapist. There is always a ripple effect when a crime happens. The crime carries over to everyone you love and all those that you care about. Because they love the survivor.

Pedophiles and rapists don’t care about what happens to you, they just want to take what they think is theirs because they can. Taking what they want is power. Arrogant is the last refuse to failure

Where most Republican stand on this is an injustice to all survivors of abuse and rape.

I believe the most difficult thing for victims and survivors to comprehend is Epstein and his fellow Pedophiles feel they are entitled to take what they want and suffer no consequences. They are smug, vain, vile, superior and unkind beings. Money is part of what He & his cronies think is theirs to take. Not only are they all Pedophiles, they are pimps and savages that prey on others for entertainment and gain.

Every person that is denying, covering up, what Epstein did is no different than the bishops and cardinals that move priests around to cover up their own edition of Encyclopedia of Pedophiles and Rapists. People are willing to go to war to prolong, cover up and bury these heinous crimes.

We cannot have laws that suit people of status (or believe that because they are in power, they are above the law). Life is difficult for most of us. Everyday hiccups happen: sick child, cancer, making it to the next payday, death of a loved one. Everyday people like me and every survivor of a crime do not need Epstein and his ilk to muck up our lives. People from every walk of life need not just believe in justice but know that our Leadership has their back and will fight for the right side of the law.

Gisele Pelicot is the epitome of a survivor. She did not back down, cower or let any man/woman take justice from her. She and every rape/abused survivor have the courage, tenacity, strength and will power to take on their abuser, rapist or pedophile. It takes an abundance of courage to repeat the vile things that have been done to you. You lose track of how many times you have to tell your story. But every time you do, your courage, anger and tenacity builds and gives you the strength to see the ordeal through to another day. Because it is always with you.

Statistics show that White males are the largest percentage of offenders, 52%. 75% offenders in cases involving child pornography were White males. 95% were US citizens. These statistics are from 2019. I could not find more current data. I doubt that the numbers have improved in the last 8 years. The odds are not in your favor, boys!

We as a community and a nation have to do better for the survivors. Give survivors respect, not treat them like it is their fault. The system needs to be diligent, and understand that surviving a rape/abuse is a life long sentence for them. If the truth comes out that Trump is part of Epstein Encyclopedia of Pedophiles and Rapists and there have been individuals on his staff or in congress that have knowingly kept this information. Those individuals are as guilty as Trump. How much more power will the Supreme Court give Trump? Why is it OK to abuse, rape and continue take the power, self-esteem and individuality away from females and all survivors of sexual, physical and mental abuse?

Parents, please raise your children to believe in themselves, have healthy self-esteem. Money does not make you Privileged. Treat all as equals and above all respect each other. Educate your children on what a healthy relationship with a girlfriend/boyfriend is supposed to look like. And it is OK to tell an adult what makes you feel uncomfortable.Teach boundaries and when to say NO!

I have never been ashamed of the abuse or rape I endured. What I am ashamed of is there are people in our country that protect these vile, disgusting individuals because of who they are. They get to breathe the same air and continue to have the same rights as myself and fellow survivors. I am asking every person that has read the files, please help serve justice for all the survivors. If Females were the majority of sexual abusers, laws would be different and men would make damn sure justice was and is being served.

Phyllis McCorkle lives in Marysville.