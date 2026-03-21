Letter: Cosplaying King of the World is affecting the world

During the St. Patty’s Day visit in the Oval Office, Donald started going off on all the NATO countries for not wanting to get involved in his Strait of Hormuz issue. He specifically zeroed in on Prime Minister Starmer. His claim was not that these countries owed HIM the help, but that they owed us, the American people.

Deranged Donald has hidden behind the Military, while calling them suckers and losers. He hides behind faux Christianity to claim his bonafides with God. Now, he wants to hide behind all of us to cover up for the FUBAR situation he alone created by cosplaying the “King of the World.”

The lies that have spewed from this administration and the voters who bought them, have not only affected the American people, but the entire world. Eventually, countries may have to step up, but not for us, for themselves.

My personal opinion is that we should send the entire Trump entourage over to the Iranians and call it quits.

Nancy Cooper

Stanwood