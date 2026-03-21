Letter: Haven’t we learned yet that nation-building doesn’t work?

While I am proud to say I never voted for Trump, there were some things he said that I absolutely agreed with.

He said many times that as long as he was in power we would not get us involved in any more nation building. He sure looks like he’s trying to nation build now.

I still remember well Viet Nam. Our enemies there also had no Navy or any Air Power to speak of. We won every battle but in the end we had to walk away and hand the Country over to the Communists after losing many thousands of our guys and spending I don’t know how many billions of borrowed dollars.

We did the same thing in Iraq and Afghanistan. More American deaths and Billions more spent. Why can’t these politicians learn by their mistakes? It is a fact that small countries don’t want big powerful countries taking them over. Just ask the Irish.

Michael Miller

Everett