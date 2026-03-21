Monroe police arrest suspect on suspicion of homicide

Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Monroe in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

EVERETT — Monroe police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder following a multi-agency manhunt Friday night.

In the late afternoon Friday, officers responded to a 911 call from a Monroe resident stating her ex-boyfriend, an Oregon resident, was posting explicit photographs and threatening her on his social media account, according to a Monroe Police Department press release. Officers spoke to the caller at a Monroe business, where she had just encountered her ex-boyfriend, who left after a confrontation.

During the interview, she told police she had asked another ex-boyfriend to check on her Monroe residence to see if the Oregon ex-boyfriend was there, the release said. Based on information provided by the second ex-boyfriend, she said the Oregon ex-boyfriend may have been injured.

Monroe police responded to her home in the 17400 block of West Main Street, where a shooting reportedly occurred, the release said. Upon arrival, officers found the 25-year-old Oregon man in his vehicle. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue confirmed the victim was deceased at the scene.

Utilizing GPS tracking on the suspect’s phone and Flock automatic license plate reader cameras, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with assistance from Monroe Police, found the suspect on the Centennial Trail near the Machias area of Snohomish County, the release said.

Early Saturday morning, law enforcement booked the suspect into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of First-Degree Manslaughter, Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Murder.

This is an active investigation with Monroe Detectives continuing to search for witnesses, the release said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan