So, the worm turns? Not at all.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research, established by the people in 1960 has done it’s work, and metaphorically, is the Canary in the polution miner’s of our ecosphere for personal profit at the expense of the rest of the American population for generations.

However, Trump sold his soul both ecologically and politically to polluters for votes and political favors. Now, the protectors of our environment, having done their job, are accused of being a skunk works and to please the GOP, and the dirty skunks who polute for profit, the ax is being laid on the neck of the Golden Goose, the Canary of truth. The real polution source is Donald Trump and the GOP.

Republicans, Independents, and Democrats all who cherish truth, need to stop the polution from our nation’s Out House.

Sam Bess

Standwood