The Herald’s 2025-26 All-Area boys basketball team

Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area team were chosen by the Herald sports staff based on coaches’ recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Reed Nagel, sr., G, Glacier Peak

The Wesco 4A MVP was arguably the most efficient player in the area, averaging 16 points and six assists while shooting 46% from 3-point land and 55% on 2s to lead GP to a 23-4 record and a sixth-place finish in Tacoma. The 6-foot-1 Nagel was no slouch on the glass, grabbing five rebounds per game. Nagel was named to the all-state tournament team and the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) all-state team to punctuate a strong senior season.

Read Nagel’s Player of the Year feature HERE.

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

(in alphabetical order by last name)

Brayden Fischer, sr., G, Shorecrest

Fischer took home the Wesco 3A/2A South MVP after averaging 23 points for the 9-14 Scots. Standing at 5-foot-10, Fischer was one of the best rebounders in the area, pulling down seven boards per contest while averaging five assists and two steals in his final high school season.

DJ Karl, sr., G, Edmonds-Woodway

After 2025 All-Area Player of the Year Cam Hiatt graduated, Karl gladly took on the responsibility of being the Warriors’ go-to option. Karl ran the point for the 25-5 Warriors, who placed at State for a second straight season after getting the No. 11 seed. In his role, Karl averaged 14.5 points, three assists and 4.5 rebounds. Charged with opposing team’s best player most times, Karl was elite in enforcing the trap, averaging 1.5 steals.

Isaiah Kiehl, jr., G, Monroe

Kiehl was thrust into a bigger role for the defending District 1 champs in 2025-26, and he responded with a league MVP campaign. Kiehl averaged 17 points per game and was consistent in his rebounding with 6.5 boards per game. Monroe’s committee-style play required playmaking from every corner of the court, and Kiehl was a key piece in that philosophy with 3.1 dimes per game as the Bearcats (20-5) made it to the state second round.

Hudson Smith, sr., F, Snohomish

Smith was instrumental in pushing the 17-9 Panthers to a district title game appearance and their first state berth since 2012. The 6-foot-5 post averaged 16.7 points to help lead Snohomish alongside sharpshooter Grady Rohrich (16.8 PPG) while grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. Smith was a solid playmaker in the post, putting up three assists a night while nabbing 1.2 steals.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Michael Smathers Jr., soph., G, Marysville Pilchuck

Mac Crews, jr., G, Arlington

Edison Kan, jr., G, Glacier Peak

Jaden Marlow, sr., F, Shorewood

Davien Parks, sr., G, Tulalip Heritage

Noah Million, sr., F, Meadowdale

Caleb Greenland, sr., G, Lakewood

Henry Selders, so., F, Everett

Seamus Williams, jr., G, Jackson

Evan Trinidad, jr., G, Marysville Getchell