Hugo Ramires of Lake Stevens finishes 2nd at state golf

Prep golf roundup for Wednesday, May 20:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS GOLF

Class 4A State Tournament

At Eagles Pride G.C., par 72

DUPONT — Hugo Ramires of Lake Stevens finished second with a two-day total of even par 144. Ramirez followed Tuesday’s 70 with a 74 on Wednesday.

Skyline’s Ethan Schwan finished first by shooting a 68 on Day 2 to lead the Spartans to the team title. Kamiak’s Tristan Kim (73/77) placed 11th at 150. Glacier Peak’s Kason Swanson (74/80) placed 17th with a score of 154.

Class 3A State Tournament

At Indian Canyon G.C., par 71

SPOKANE — Snohomish junior Jackson Dammann led area golfers with a two-day total of 1-under-par 141 to place eighth, posting a strong 69 in Wednesday’s second round. Meadowdale’s Floyd Villanueva (68/74) finished 13th. Taylor Kildall of Marysville Getchell placed 20th.

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GIRLS GOLF

Class 4A State Tournament

LACEY — Kamiak won the team title with a strong Day 2 finish.

Read The Herald’s report of the match HERE.

Class 3A State Tournament

At Deer Park G.C., par 65

DEER PARK — Meadowdale freshman Karen Ngethe led area finishers with a two-day total of 169, one stroke ahead of Everett’s Katie Zerbst.