Arlington officer arrested for allegedly having pictures of child sex abuse

EVERETT — An Arlington police officer has been arrested on suspicion of possessing images of child sex abuse, officials said.

Dustin Bartlett, 41, was taken into custody Monday night after deputies served a search warrant at his home on Camano Island, according to a release from the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Bartlett, an officer with the Arlington Police Department, is facing multiple counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the release said.

The Arlington Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday that the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending both criminal and internal administrative investigations.

“These allegations are deeply troubling and, if proven true, would stand in direct opposition to the values, oath, and mission of this Department,” according to the release.

The police department is cooperating with the investigation, the release said.

Bartlett had been an Arlington police officer for approximately eight years, a department spokesperson told The Daily Herald.

According to posts on the department’s social media, Bartlett was given the “Life Saving Award” along with two other officers, during a ceremony earlier this year. He also received a “Commendation Award” in 2024 for “a distinctive accomplishment under adverse conditions with some degree of hazard,” another post on social media said.

Bartlett was scheduled to make an intitial appearance in Island County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, court records said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com