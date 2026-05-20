Snohomish County seeks independent property appraisal board members

EVERETT — Snohomish County is seeking applicants for three open positions on the Board of Equalization, an independent body that hears appeals of property tax evaluations made by the county assessor.

The board consists of five members and two alternate members appointed by the Snohomish County Council, a press release said. The ideal candidate is knowledgeable in property values, the Open Public Meetings Act (RCW 42.30) and the Appearance of Fairness Doctrine.

Email boe@snoco.org for more information. The application is at bit.ly/4uEx3Mp.

Backgrounds in real estate appraisal, finance, accounting, administrative law, property tax, administration, mediation or land use are beneficial. Candidates must have the ability to apply state statutes to decision making.

Applicants must be Snohomish County residents and would benefit from sharing both residential and professional experiences in the county. Members must be able to attend scheduled board meetings and hearings currently conducted via Zoom.

A board member cannot hold an elective office, be employed by an elected official or have been employed by the county assessor within the last two years.

Applicants are encouraged to include any information that may help meet the county’s goal of creating diverse boards and commissions in their applications.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay