Letter: Inspired?

We currently have a leader that uses personal attacks, insults, and name calling when not pleased with someone or their actions. So, it is hardly a surprise to see that he has inspired other Americans to do the same [Herald Tuesday 19 Mar: “Chief Justice decries personal attacks on judges.”]

I urge people to not excuse their actions because “they do it too.” That is not an excuse that we should accept from our children, much less from an adult.

Gary McCaig

Lynnwood