Letter: Was our righteous anger distasteful?

I am writing in response to the letter submitted by Mr. Amburgy regarding the actions outside of Planned Parenthood that he thought were distasteful. Were we shouting? Were we not letting the anti-abortion rhetoric be heard? Were we on the sidewalk expressing our feelings regarding the church and the government controlling our bodies? YES, to all.

Women are not free as a man is, and it must be acknowledged. What will it take for our anger to be justified? Women are dying, being prosecuted and jailed, enduring financial loss, permanent injuries, and enduring relationships with bad partners all because patriarchy is mad about our 49 years of increased freedoms. Look around sir. We have earned this righteous rage. Adriana Smith, a brain-dead woman, was used as a human incubator to gestate her 8- week pregnancy without consent. If it can happen to one, it can happen to all. Ask yourself, who do you want to be in control of your body?

I urge everyone to watch the Everett City Council meeting from March 4th, 2026, and see Mr. Pardo from the FPIWA speaking out against immigrants, wanting ‘assimilation’ and throwing out political and religious dog whistles to Mayor Franklin as a shot over the bough. Listen to what Mr. Pardo says. Keep in mind Mr. Pardo was the man Mr. Amburgy was noted as having a good chuckle with that day.

The problem isn’t our behavior; it’s the tone policing by people who value women’s freedom less than their feelings.

Janean Desmarais

Everett