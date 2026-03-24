Shorecrest softball’s offense explodes in win

Prep roundup for Tuesday, March 24:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Non-league

Shorecrest 21, Cascade 8

EVERETT — The Scots (4-0) erupted on offense with 21 runs on 17-for-48 hitting to down the Bruins (1-6) on the road. Riu Hanrahan (4-for-6, 2 RBI), Natalie Fernandez (3-for-5, 4 RBI), Lyla Ann Taing (2-for-4, 2 RBI), Lilia Titiali’i-McKinnon (4-for-5, 2 RBI) and Hattie Calloway (2-for-3, RBI) each scored three times for the 23-for-48 Scots. Chloe Gurnee (4-for-6, 2 runs) joined Fernandez as the only Scots to post 4 RBI. Cascade’s Mia Walker (2-for-4, RBI) and Peyton Von Kleeck (2-for-4) each scored twice.

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Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Getchell, canceled

Northwest

Ferndale 22, Lakewood 7

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (1-3 overall, 1-1 league) fell as the Golden Eagles’ bats caught fire. Riley Pevny hit a three-RBI triple to highlight a solid showing from Lakewood’s offense.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish at Monroe, postponed

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BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 4A

Cascade 1, Glacier Peak 1

SNOHOMISH — The Bruins (2-1-2, 1-1-1) and Grizzlies (3-1-1, 1-1-1) played through a scoreless overtime period in a draw. Stiven Sifontes scored for Cascade while Tyler Larsen had GP’s goal on an assist by Ashton Resendiz.

— — — — — —

Kamiak 1, Jackson 0

Lake Stevens 1, Arlington 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 1, Lynnwood 0

EDMONDS — The Warriors (3-2-0, 2-1-0) shut out the Royals (2-2-1, 1-1-0) to win at home. Natan Ghebreamlak had the game’s lone goal on an assist from Liam Milstead. Keepers Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel registered the shutout for E-W.

— — — — — —

Shorewood 6, Mountlake Terrace 0

Non-league

Meadowdale 2, Marysville Pilchuck 1

Archbishop Murphy 1, Mariner 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville Getchell at Monroe, score not reported

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BOYS GOLF

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 324, Everett 331, Arlington 335

At Legion Memorial G.C.

1. Maveric Vaden (A) 74, 2. Kai Schmidt (E) 77, 3. Benny Huerta (EW) 78, T4. Gavin Lewis (E) 79, T4. Bryce Bowen (EW) 79, 6. Ace Panteleeff (EW) 82, T7. Ethan Buenaventura (E) 85, T7. Nate Yglesias (EW) 85, T7. Diesel King (A) 85, 10. Ian Startup (A) 86.

Wesco North

Marysville Getchell 170, Stanwood 172

At Camaloch G.C.

1. Taylor Kildall (M) 34, 2. Jrake Maier (M) 39, 3. Wyatt Sandven (S) 40, 4. Ethan Burke (S) 41, 5. Sammy Reyes (M) 43.

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GIRLS TENNIS

Non-league

Monroe 6, Meadowdale 1

At Monroe H.S.

Singles—Emersyn Hartway (Mo.) def. Claire Yim 8-1. Jenna Vanderpoel (Me.) def. Eliana Horner 8-1. Ellie Heskew (Mo.) def. Bella Partida Del Rosario 8-0. Ashtyn Wheeler (Mo.) def. Saryna Moua 8-3; Doubles—Emiko Spengler-Keeley Reed (Mo.) def. Sophia Owen-Venitia Nguyen 8-2. Rowyn Grant-Madelyn Clark (Mo.) def. Reina Yanadori-Eleanor Ly 8-4. Kaitlyn Stone-Addyson Sullivan (Mo.) def. Audrina Ko-Leyna Ball 8-2.

Everett 5, Cascade 2

At Clark Park

Singles: Yasmina Drissy (C) def. Lauren Desimone 6-3, 6-2. Meagan McMains (E) def. Miley Ho 6-3, 6-2. Elizabeth Moiseyev (E) def. Dani Desimone 6-1, 6-3. Grace Regan-Bone (E) def. Lana Vu 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Sophia Manabat-Sophia Thigpen (C) def. Sophia Munro-Avery Hammer 6-4, 6-0. Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan (E) def. Tashi Sherpa-Inessa Dmitruk 6-2, 6-4. Alice Nelson-Lydia Hogan (E) def. Eva Wagner-Grace Phu 6-3, 6-1.