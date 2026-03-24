Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 15-21

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 15-21. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Austin Halvorson | Jackson baseball

The junior pitcher went five innings for Jackson on March 13, striking out 10 and allowing three hits in a 7-0 shutout win over Oak Harbor. Halvorson won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for March 8-14 by claiming 348 (48.88%) of the 1,308 votes.

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This week’s nominees

Addi Anderson | Stanwood softball

The junior pitched a complete-game no-hitter while striking out 14 batters to lead the Spartans to a win over rival Arlington.

MJ Morales | Lakewood softball

Morales pitched a shutout on March 19 against Mount Baker, allowing three hits and notching three strikeouts while helping herself by batting 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.

Isaiah Owens | Glacier Peak boys track

The senior won the 100 meters (10.84 seconds), the 200 (22.42) and led off the Grizzlies winning 400-meter relay team (42.88) Saturday as GP won the Chuck Randal Invitational.

Hugo Ramirez | Lake Stevens boys golf

Lake Stevens’ Hugo Ramires earned medalist honors by shooting a 3-under-par 69 at Whidbey Golf Club Friday at the Purple Cup.

Trevor Vorderbruggen | Snohomish baseball

The junior pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one earned run in a 2-1 victory over Monroe on March 20.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.