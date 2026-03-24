Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 15-21
Published 6:30 am Tuesday, March 24, 2026
The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 15-21. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.
Last week’s winner
Austin Halvorson | Jackson baseball
The junior pitcher went five innings for Jackson on March 13, striking out 10 and allowing three hits in a 7-0 shutout win over Oak Harbor. Halvorson won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for March 8-14 by claiming 348 (48.88%) of the 1,308 votes.
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This week’s nominees
Addi Anderson | Stanwood softball
The junior pitched a complete-game no-hitter while striking out 14 batters to lead the Spartans to a win over rival Arlington.
MJ Morales | Lakewood softball
Morales pitched a shutout on March 19 against Mount Baker, allowing three hits and notching three strikeouts while helping herself by batting 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.
Isaiah Owens | Glacier Peak boys track
The senior won the 100 meters (10.84 seconds), the 200 (22.42) and led off the Grizzlies winning 400-meter relay team (42.88) Saturday as GP won the Chuck Randal Invitational.
Hugo Ramirez | Lake Stevens boys golf
Lake Stevens’ Hugo Ramires earned medalist honors by shooting a 3-under-par 69 at Whidbey Golf Club Friday at the Purple Cup.
Trevor Vorderbruggen | Snohomish baseball
The junior pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one earned run in a 2-1 victory over Monroe on March 20.
Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.