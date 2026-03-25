$25K matching pledge helps March Against Hunger

John Glennon, executive director of hunger prevention services for Volunteers of America Western Washington, speaks during a listening session with on Gov. Bob Ferguson and Rep. Rick Larsen on Aug. 21 in Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — With a promised $25,000 matching gift, there is still time to help Volunteers of America Western Washington reach its fundraising goal in its march against hunger.

Volunteers set a goal to raise $60,000 by the end of March to benefit the Everett Community Food Bank, Vice President of Development Jessica Moore said in an interview. On Thursday, the organization announced the EverTrust Foundation had pledged to match donations up to $25,000, essentially cutting the goal in half, a press release said.

“This matching gift comes at such a critical time,” Moore said in the release. “For anyone who has been thinking about giving, this is the moment. Every dollar you give in March will go twice as far to help provide food for our neighbors.”

March Against Hunger is a campaign started in 1999 by a Snohomish County Treasurer’s Office employee Valerie Davis-Butler. County department employees still take part in a friendly competition to raise food and funds for the Volunteers of America Western Washington food bank distribution center, which supplies food banks throughout the county.

Their goal is to raise $65,000, bringing the total to $125,000, the release said. The campaign is also Volunteers Western Washington’s largest annual fundraiser supporting hunger prevention programs.

“More families who have never had to ask for help before are now walking through our doors,” said John Glennon, Executive Director of hunger prevention at Volunteers Western Washington, in the release. “At the same time, many generous supporters are facing tighter budgets themselves. It’s a powerful reminder that hunger can affect anyone, and it takes all of us working together to respond.”

The campaign will end with the third annual March Against Hunger 5K and community food drive. The race begins at 9 a.m on Saturday at Boxcar Park, 1200 Millwright Loop W. in Everett. Register ahead of time at bit.ly/2026mah5k. Attendees can donate non-perishable food items at the event.

Those wishing to donate money can do so at give.voaww.org/give/719082.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay